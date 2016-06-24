Royal Fashion: Best dressed royals of the week

by hellofashion.com /

The Duchess of Cambridge rewore a dazzling Jenny Packham gown and Prada clutch bag at a gala on Wednesday.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Queen greets David Beckham in a floral dress and white gloves at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Her Majesty is resplendent in pink florals during a visit to Liverpool.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Letizia wears a chic blouse and matching pencil skirt for the FAD 30th Anniversary event in Madrid.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Eugenie wears all black to attend the jewellery launch of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Mathilde wore a classic shift dress for an engagement in Belgium on Thursday.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Maxima turned heads in a vibrant green skirt suit at a conference on Saturday.

 Photo: © Rex

Princess Mette-Marit wore a pretty broderie anglaise and floral garland for a garden party on Thursday.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Stephanie wore a colourful blue embroidered coat for Luxembourg's National Day celebrations.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Claire looked chic in a blue tailored trouser suit for the National Day celebrations in Luxembourg.

 Photo: © Getty Images