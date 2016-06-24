Royal Fashion: Best dressed royals of the week by hellofashion.com / 24 June 2016 The Duchess of Cambridge rewore a dazzling Jenny Packham gown and Prada clutch bag at a gala on Wednesday. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Royal Style Kate Style The Queen greets David Beckham in a floral dress and white gloves at Buckingham Palace on Thursday. Photo: © Getty Images Her Majesty is resplendent in pink florals during a visit to Liverpool. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Letizia wears a chic blouse and matching pencil skirt for the FAD 30th Anniversary event in Madrid. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Eugenie wears all black to attend the jewellery launch of Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Mathilde wore a classic shift dress for an engagement in Belgium on Thursday. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Maxima turned heads in a vibrant green skirt suit at a conference on Saturday. Photo: © Rex Princess Mette-Marit wore a pretty broderie anglaise and floral garland for a garden party on Thursday. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Stephanie wore a colourful blue embroidered coat for Luxembourg's National Day celebrations. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Claire looked chic in a blue tailored trouser suit for the National Day celebrations in Luxembourg. Photo: © Getty Images