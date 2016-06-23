Michael Kors VIP launch dinner: All the outfits

by hellofashion.com /

Michael-Kors1

Gwyneth Paltrow in the Banker sequin-embellished merino pleated dress from the Fall 2016 Michael Kors Collection.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
Michael-Kors2

Solange Knowles wears a black wool jacket from the Transeason 2016 Michael Kors Collection, and silver metallic embroidered stretch-tulle trousers from the Fall 2016 Michael Kors Collection.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Michael-Kors3

Elle MacPherson looked flawless in a black crystal-encrusted floral lace jumpsuit from the Transeason 2016 Michael Kors Collection, with silver Doris leather sandals and a silver shoulder bag.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Michael-Kors4

Daisy Lowe looked pretty in pink in this top and pencil skirt from the Transeason 2016 collection.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Michael-Kors5

Jessica Chastain worked next season style now in this AW16 leopard shirt dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Michael-Kors6

Arizona Muse looked flawless in this Michael Kors blouse and streamer skirt.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Michael-Kors7

Caroline Winberg and Natasha Poly wowed in their Michael Kors dresses.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Michael-Kors8

Sam Rollinson and Charlotte Wiggins both opted for AW16 dresses paired with deco style clutch bags.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Michael-Kors9

Jenson Button's girlfriend Brittny Ward opted for a timeless black bustier dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Michael-Kors10

A metallic brocade dress ensured Princess Maria Olympia of Greece stole the show.

 Photo: © Getty Images