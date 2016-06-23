Michael Kors VIP launch dinner: All the outfits by hellofashion.com / 23 June 2016 Gwyneth Paltrow in the Banker sequin-embellished merino pleated dress from the Fall 2016 Michael Kors Collection. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Michael Kors Gwyneth Paltrow Elle MacPherson Solange Knowles Celebrity Style. Fashion News Solange Knowles wears a black wool jacket from the Transeason 2016 Michael Kors Collection, and silver metallic embroidered stretch-tulle trousers from the Fall 2016 Michael Kors Collection. Photo: © Getty Images Elle MacPherson looked flawless in a black crystal-encrusted floral lace jumpsuit from the Transeason 2016 Michael Kors Collection, with silver Doris leather sandals and a silver shoulder bag. Photo: © Getty Images Daisy Lowe looked pretty in pink in this top and pencil skirt from the Transeason 2016 collection. Photo: © Getty Images Jessica Chastain worked next season style now in this AW16 leopard shirt dress. Photo: © Getty Images Arizona Muse looked flawless in this Michael Kors blouse and streamer skirt. Photo: © Getty Images Caroline Winberg and Natasha Poly wowed in their Michael Kors dresses. Photo: © Getty Images Sam Rollinson and Charlotte Wiggins both opted for AW16 dresses paired with deco style clutch bags. Photo: © Getty Images Jenson Button's girlfriend Brittny Ward opted for a timeless black bustier dress. Photo: © Getty Images A metallic brocade dress ensured Princess Maria Olympia of Greece stole the show. Photo: © Getty Images