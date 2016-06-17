Gallery: The best royal style of the week by hellofashion.com / 17 June 2016 The Duchess of Cambridge wowed at Saturday's Trooping the Colour ceremony in an Alexander McQueen coat, Philip Treacy hat and Balenciaga earrings. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Royal Style Kate style Queen Letizia Princess Mary Kate opted for a Roksanda Ilincic colour block dress for the Patron's Lunch on Sunday. Photo: © Getty Images The Duchess wowed in a Catherine Walker coat dress at the Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday - a look she had first worn five years ago. Photo: © Getty Images Kate rewore this Day Birger coat to attend a garden party in Northern Ireland on Tuesday. Photo: © Getty Images Looking lovely in lace with this incredible Dolce & Gabbana dress at Royal Ascot on Wednesday. Photo: © Getty Images The Queen wore a vibrant green Stewart Parvin coat and dress with a Rachel Trevor hat for Trooping the Colour. Photo: © Getty Images Her Majesty wore another colourful outfit - a bright pink coat and hat - for the Patron's Lunch. Photo: © Getty Images Kicking off Royal Ascot in style with a yellow coat and floral hat. Photo: © Getty Images The Queen wore a pale pink coat and patterned dress for her second consecutive day out at Ascot. Photo: © Rex The Monarch steered away from her favoured pastel hues for a vibrant blue coat and orange hat on day three of Ascot. Photo: © Getty Images Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie both wore stripes for Sunday's Patron's Lunch. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Eugenie wowed in a red cowl neck dress at UNAIDS Gala at Design Miami/ Basel on Monday. Photo: © Getty Images A statement hat added a bold touch to the Countess of Wessex Ascot outfit on Tuesday. Photo: © Rex Sophie Wessex wore a stylish blue ensemble for day 2 of Royal Ascot. Photo: © Rex Zara Tindall added bold accessories for her eye-catching Royal Ascot appearance on Tuesday. Photo: © Rex Princess Mary made a colourful debut at Royal Ascot on Wednesday. Photo: © Rex Princess Charlene wowed in white at the 56th Monte Carlo Opening Ceremony at the Grimaldi Forum on Sunday. Photo: © Getty Images New mum Princess Sofia looked stunning in a white dress and metallic heels at the Polar Music Prize in Stockholm on Thursday. Photo: © Rex Crown Princess Victoria also wore a white gown for the awards, with embellished cape detail. Photo: © Rex Queen Letizia turned heads in leather culottes and a fuchsia blouse at the Princess of Asturias Foundation Annual Meeting. Photo: © Rex Queen Letizia looked elegant in a monochrome ensemble for the Telefonica Presentation in Madrid on Tuesday. Photo: © Rex The Spanish queen wowed in a pink embroidered coat and dress in Salamanca, Spain on Monday. Photo: © Rex