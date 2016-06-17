Gallery: The best royal style of the week

The Duchess of Cambridge wowed at Saturday's Trooping the Colour ceremony in an Alexander McQueen coat, Philip Treacy hat and Balenciaga earrings.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kate opted for a Roksanda Ilincic colour block dress for the Patron's Lunch on Sunday.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess wowed in a Catherine Walker coat dress at the Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday - a look she had first worn five years ago.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kate rewore this Day Birger coat to attend a garden party in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking lovely in lace with this incredible Dolce & Gabbana dress at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Queen wore a vibrant green Stewart Parvin coat and dress with a Rachel Trevor hat for Trooping the Colour.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Her Majesty wore another colourful outfit - a bright pink coat and hat - for the Patron's Lunch.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kicking off Royal Ascot in style with a yellow coat and floral hat.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Queen wore a pale pink coat and patterned dress for her second consecutive day out at Ascot.

 Photo: © Rex

The Monarch steered away from her favoured pastel hues for a vibrant blue coat and orange hat on day three of Ascot.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie both wore stripes for Sunday's Patron's Lunch.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Eugenie wowed in a red cowl neck dress at UNAIDS Gala at Design Miami/ Basel on Monday.

 Photo: © Getty Images

A statement hat added a bold touch to the Countess of Wessex Ascot outfit on Tuesday.

 Photo: © Rex

Sophie Wessex wore a stylish blue ensemble for day 2 of Royal Ascot.

 Photo: © Rex

Zara Tindall added bold accessories for her eye-catching Royal Ascot appearance on Tuesday.

 Photo: © Rex

Princess Mary made a colourful debut at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

 Photo: © Rex

Princess Charlene wowed in white at the 56th Monte Carlo Opening Ceremony at the Grimaldi Forum on Sunday.

 Photo: © Getty Images

New mum Princess Sofia looked stunning in a white dress and metallic heels at the Polar Music Prize in Stockholm on Thursday.

 Photo: © Rex

Crown Princess Victoria also wore a white gown for the awards, with embellished cape detail.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Letizia turned heads in leather culottes and a fuchsia blouse at the Princess of Asturias Foundation Annual Meeting.

 Photo: © Rex

Queen Letizia looked elegant in a monochrome ensemble for the Telefonica Presentation in Madrid on Tuesday.

 Photo: © Rex

The Spanish queen wowed in a pink embroidered coat and dress in Salamanca, Spain on Monday.

 Photo: © Rex