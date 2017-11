Red for any occasion! Kate recycled this Catherine Walker number for her appearance at the Order of the Garter service at Windsor Castle on 13 June 2016 (left). The Duchess was previously seen wearing the ensemble five years ago during the final day of her royal tour of Canada in 2011 with Prince William.



Kate also recycled her Lock & Co headpiece, which was previously worn during the Diamond Jubilee Thames River Pageant back in 2012.



To complete the look, she accessorised with her earrings she wore on her wedding day.