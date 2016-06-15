Style Files: Khloé Kardashian

by hellofashion.com /

Khloe-Kardashian1

 Khloé looked a dream in tangerine with this bodycon dress and slicked back ponytail.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
Khloe-Kardashian3

A punchy lilac duster coat and heels give Khloé's off-duty look a fresh update for spring.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Khloe-Kardashian2

Khloé gives us ab envy in this black crop top and high waisted jeans.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Khloe-Kardashian4

The 31-year-old took a style risk with this pink latex dress and it well and truly paid off.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Khloe-Kardashian5

A figure-hugging sequin jumpsuit and jewelled clutch bag = one truly dazzling party ensemble.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Khloe-Kardashian6

Khloé looked effortlessly stylish in a black bandeau maxi dress and nude duster coat.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Khloe-Kardashian7

Looking red hot in New York City.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Khloe-Kardashian9

 Khloé's tried-and-tested fashion formula never lets her down. The reality star knows you can't go wrong with a duster coat, ripped jeans and shades for off-duty style.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Khloe-Kardashian8

Nude accessories let Khloé's teal bodycon dress do the talking.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Khloe-Kardashian10

Red is definitely Khloé's colour. The 31-year-old looks incredible in this plunging jumpsuit.

 Photo: © Rex