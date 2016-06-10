Best dressed royals of the week

by hellofashion.com /

royals1

Kate

The Duchess stunned in powder blue at the national service of thanksgiving to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
royals2

Queen Elizabeth II

And Her Majesty opted for beautiful lemon yellow.

 Photo: © Getty Images

royals3

Lady Louise Windsor and Sophie, Countess of Wessex

This mum and daughter duo looked chic at the celebrations.

 Photo: © Rex

royals4

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice

The Queen's granddaughters were also in attendance and both oozed sophistication.

 Photo: © Getty Images

royals5

Princess Sofia of Sweden

Joined by husband Prince Carl Phillip and son Prince Alexander, Princess Sofia wore a fun and traditional outfit to celebrate national day.

 Photo: © Rex

royals6

Princess Madeleine of Sweden

Madeleine played with cute animal print at morning service.

 Photo: © Rex

royals7

Kate

The beautiful Kate rocked the cold shoulder trend perfectly.

 Photo: © Getty Images