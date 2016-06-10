Best dressed royals of the week by hellofashion.com / 10 June 2016 Kate The Duchess stunned in powder blue at the national service of thanksgiving to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Celebrity Style Queen Elizabeth II And Her Majesty opted for beautiful lemon yellow. Photo: © Getty Images Lady Louise Windsor and Sophie, Countess of Wessex This mum and daughter duo looked chic at the celebrations. Photo: © Rex Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice The Queen's granddaughters were also in attendance and both oozed sophistication. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Sofia of Sweden Joined by husband Prince Carl Phillip and son Prince Alexander, Princess Sofia wore a fun and traditional outfit to celebrate national day. Photo: © Rex Princess Madeleine of Sweden Madeleine played with cute animal print at morning service. Photo: © Rex Kate The beautiful Kate rocked the cold shoulder trend perfectly. Photo: © Getty Images