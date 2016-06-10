Celebrities rocking the cold shoulder trend by hellofashion.com / 10 June 2016 Margot Robbie Cold shoulder detail gives Margot's LBD an on trend update. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Celebrity Style Jourdan Dunn Jourdan works off-duty cool in an off-the-shoulder top and skinny jeans. Photo: © Getty Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Rosie channels off-duty chic in a pink silky cold shoulder top and barely there heels. Photo: © Rex Rita Ora Frill details added extra impact to Rita's cool co-ordinating street style look. Photo: © Rex The Duchess of Cambridge Hailed as one of her most fashion-forward looks to date, Kate wowed in this cream off-the-shoulder Barbara Casasola dress. Photo: © Getty Images Jourdan Dunn The model worked summer's biggest trend with a Bardot playsuit at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. Photo: © Rex Kate Looking sensational as usual, the Duchess bared her shoulders in a blue floor-length gown. Candice Swanepoel Even when pregnant Candice still looks better than most of us. This is a perfectly cute look for summer. Kourtney Kardashian The eldest Kardashian sister teamed her crop top with high waisted jeans. Chanel Iman Does Chanel ever get it wrong? We think not. Cheryl Former X Factor judge Cheryl shows off an edgy look, and we love the thigh high boots! Jennifer Hudson The Dreamgirls actress looked every inch the diva during her performance at the Billboard Music Awards. What's not to love about a glittery jumpsuit with a cape?! Karlie Kloss The model oozed sophistication in black, but flashed a leg with daring split. Hailey Baldwin She's rumoured to be dating Drake, and we can see exactly why the Canadian rapper would be taken with Hailey. Kerry Washington The Scandal star worked an LBD with a twist. Dakota Johnson Simple but chic - the Fifty Shades of Grey star went full monochrome. Jourdan Dunn London-born Jourdan showing all of her supermodel peers how to do 'off-duty'. Chloe Moretz Brooklyn Beckham's girlfriend is never far behind a new trend - and looked amazing at an Oscars after party earlier this year. Leona Lewis The Bleeding Love hit maker made a statement in red. Ciara Slaying once again, Ciara rocked one of the stand out looks from this year's CFDA Fashion Awards. Holly Willoughby The This Morning host sent the internet into meltdown when she wore this River Island summer dress - which quickly sold out everywhere.