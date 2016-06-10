Celebrities rocking the cold shoulder trend

by hellofashion.com /

Margot Robbie

Cold shoulder detail gives Margot's LBD an on trend update.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:

Jourdan Dunn

Jourdan works off-duty cool in an off-the-shoulder top and skinny jeans.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rosie-HW

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie channels off-duty chic in a pink silky cold shoulder top and barely there heels.

 Photo: © Rex

Rita-Ora

Rita Ora

Frill details added extra impact to Rita's cool co-ordinating street style look.

 Photo: © Rex

Kate-Barbara-Casasola

The Duchess of Cambridge

Hailed as one of her most fashion-forward looks to date, Kate wowed in this cream off-the-shoulder Barbara Casasola dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Jourdan-Dunn

Jourdan Dunn

The model worked summer's biggest trend with a Bardot playsuit at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.

 Photo: © Rex

shoulder1

Kate

Looking sensational as usual, the Duchess bared her shoulders in a blue floor-length gown.

 

shoulder10

Candice Swanepoel

Even when pregnant Candice still looks better than most of us. This is a perfectly cute look for summer.

 

shoulder2

Kourtney Kardashian

The eldest Kardashian sister teamed her crop top with high waisted jeans.

 

shoulder11

Chanel Iman

Does Chanel ever get it wrong? We think not.

 

shoulder12

Cheryl

Former X Factor judge Cheryl shows off an edgy look, and we love the thigh high boots!

 

shoulder13

Jennifer Hudson

The Dreamgirls actress looked every inch the diva during her performance at the Billboard Music Awards. What's not to love about a glittery jumpsuit with a cape?!

 

shoulder14

Karlie Kloss

The model oozed sophistication in black, but flashed a leg with daring split.

 

shoulder15

Hailey Baldwin

She's rumoured to be dating Drake, and we can see exactly why the Canadian rapper would be taken with Hailey.

 

shoulder3

Kerry Washington

The Scandal star worked an LBD with a twist.

 

shoulder4

Dakota Johnson

Simple but chic - the Fifty Shades of Grey star went full monochrome.

 

shoulder5

Jourdan Dunn

London-born Jourdan showing all of her supermodel peers how to do 'off-duty'.

 

shoulder6

Chloe Moretz

Brooklyn Beckham's girlfriend is never far behind a new trend - and looked amazing at an Oscars after party earlier this year.

 

shoulder7

Leona Lewis

The Bleeding Love hit maker made a statement in red.

 

shoulder8

Ciara

Slaying once again, Ciara rocked one of the stand out looks from this year's CFDA Fashion Awards.

 

shoulder9

Holly Willoughby

The This Morning host sent the internet into meltdown when she wore this River Island summer dress - which quickly sold out everywhere.

 