The Duchess of Cambridge and Sienna Miller

A little print goes a long way for this stylish duo, though Sienna is much more prone to rocking loud prints than Kate. A few days after the latter made a colourful entrance at the 100 Women in Hedge Funds gala in eye-catching Erdem, actress Sienna embraced the same color scheme in a printed Marc Jacobs gown at the London premiere of her film 'Burnt'.