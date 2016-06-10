Best dressed celebrities of the week

by hellofashion.com /

cs1

Katy Perry, 8 June 2016.

 Photo: © Rex

Read more about:
cs2

Carrie Underwood, 8 June 2016.

 Photo: © Rex

cs4

Kourtney Kardashian, 8 June 2016. 

 Photo: © Rex

cs3

Pixie Lott, 8 June 2016. 

 Photo: © Rex

cs6

Lea Michele, 7 June 2016. 

 Photo: © Rex

cs5

Beyonce, 6 June 2016. 

 Photo: © Rex

cs7

Chrissy Teigen, 7 June 2016. 

 Photo: © Rex

cs8

Eva Longoria, 6 June 2016. 

 Photo: © Rex

cs9

Jennifer Hudson, 6 June 2016. 

 Photo: © Rex

cs10

Gigi Hadid, 9 June 2016. 

 Photo: © Rex

cs11

Naomi Campbell, 9 June 2016. 

 Photo: © Rex