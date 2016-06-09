How to dress like an off-duty model by hellofashion.com / 09 June 2016 Rock your ankle boots all year round like Kendall by teaming with a denim skirt and strappy cami. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Jourdan Dunn Kendall Jenner Kate Moss Celebrity Style If anyone can pull off this bold striped two-piece it's Gigi Hadid. The model adds a crop top and trainers for effortless cool. Photo: © Getty Images Bella Hadid and Stella Maxwell show off their unique sense of style on a night out in NYC. We love Stella's studded and embroidered biker jacket. Photo: © Getty Images Amp up your off-duty look with a pair of strappy heels and on-trend cold shoulder top like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Photo: © Rex Catching a flight is no excuse to let your style standards slip. Make like Rosie and throw on a statement jacket over a simple tee and jeans for an easy way to pep up your look. Photo: © Getty Images Glam up a simple tee and jeans with a slick of red lipstick and shades. Photo: © Getty Images Another day, another stylish outing for Kendall, Gigi and their friend Hailey Baldwin. Photo: © Rex Kendall throws on an oversized denim jacket over her camo playsuit and completes the look with an on trend choker. Photo: © Rex Jourdan Dunn makes the city streets her catwalk in an of-the-moment Bardot top and super skinny jeans. Photo: © Rex On our days off it's all about being casual and comfortable, but when you're a mega successful supermodel even off the runway all eyes are on you. Jourdan Dunn, Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid know exactly how this feels and have mastered looking sensational no matter what they're doing. Photo: © Rex Jeans + crop top + mirrored shades = the off-duty model's uniform. Photo: © Rex Gigi and Kendall are the champions of effortless casual style. Photo: © Rex Kate Moss works rock chic in a black tailored blazer and skinny scarf. Photo: © Rex