Ciara's best fashion moments

by hellofashion.com /

ciaraa

Ciara is one star who continuously slays! Click through for her best looks...

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
ciara16

Ciara in Roberto Cavalli, CFDA Fashion Awards 2016.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara17

Ciara in Phillip Plein, Billboard Music Awards 2016.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara18

Ciara in Naheem Khan, Billboard Music Awards 2016.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara19

Ciara in Michael Costello, Billboard Music Awards 2016.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara20

Ciara in Custom H&M, Met Gala 2016.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara21

Ciara in Givenchy, Givenchy Fall 2016.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara23

Ciara in Alexandre Vauthier, Grammy Awards 2016.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara22

Ciara in Miami Theory shirt, Miss Selfridge skirt, Clicquot Festival 2016.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara1

Ciara in Roberto Cavalli, amfAR 2015.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara2

Ciara in David Koma, Streamy Awards 2015.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara3

Ciara in Elie Saab, ESPY Awards 2015.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara4

Ciara in Wes Gordon, BET Awards 2015.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara5

Ciara in Walter Mendez, White House 2015.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara6

Ciara in Zuhair Murad, Black Women in Music 2015.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara7

Ciara in Valentino, Valentino Spring 2014.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara8

Ciara in Valentino, New York City 2014.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara9

Ciara in Lanvin Homme, MusiCares 2014.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara10

Ciara in Gucci, Grammy Awards 2014.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara11

Ciara in Givenchy Couture, MTV VMAs 2013.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara12

Ciara in Givenchy, Tate Americas Foundation Artist Dinner 2013.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara13

Ciara in Olcay Gulsen, NewNowNext Awards 2013.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara14

Ciara in Pamella Rowland, VH1 Divas 2012.

 Photo: © Getty Images

ciara15

Ciara in Pucci, Grammy Awards 2011.

 Photo: © Getty Images