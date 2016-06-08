Glamour Women of the Year awards 2016: All the outfits by hellofashion.com / 08 June 2016 Frankie Bridge Photo: © Rex Read more about: Kourtney Kardashian Celebrity Style Amanda Holden Photo: © Rex Kourtney Kardashian Photo: © Rex Myleene Klass Photo: © Rex Nicola Roberts Photo: © Rex Rochelle Humes Photo: © Rex Caroline Flack Photo: © Rex Katie Piper Photo: © Rex Louise Redknapp Photo: © Rex Fearne Cotton Photo: © Rex Sophie Ellis-Bextor Photo: © Rex Holly Willoughby Photo: © Rex Mollie King Photo: © Rex Fleur East Photo: © Rex Little Mix Photo: © Rex