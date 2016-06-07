CFDA Fashion Awards 2016: The best dressed stars

by hellofashion.com /

cfda1

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Michael Kors.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
cfda2

Alessandra Ambrosio in Michael Kors Collection. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

cfda4

Laverne Cox.

 Photo: © Getty Images

cfda3

Jourdan Dunn in Jonathan Simkhai. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

cfda5

Karlie Kloss. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

cfda6

Beyonce in Givenchy.

 Photo: © Getty Images

cfda8

Ciara in Roberto Cavalli. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

cfda7

Bee Shaffer in Gucci. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

cfda10

Heidi Klum.

 Photo: © Getty Images

cfda9

Naomi Campbell in Brandon Maxwell. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

cfda11

Adriana Lima. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

cfda12

America Ferrera in Kate Spade New York. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

cfda13

Ashley Graham. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

cfda14

Jennifer Hudson. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

cfda15

Jennifer Hudson. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

cfda16

Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth Olsen. 

 Photo: © Getty Images