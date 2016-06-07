CFDA Fashion Awards 2016: The best dressed stars by hellofashion.com / 07 June 2016 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley in Michael Kors. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Celebrity Style Alessandra Ambrosio in Michael Kors Collection. Photo: © Getty Images Laverne Cox. Photo: © Getty Images Jourdan Dunn in Jonathan Simkhai. Photo: © Getty Images Karlie Kloss. Photo: © Getty Images Beyonce in Givenchy. Photo: © Getty Images Ciara in Roberto Cavalli. Photo: © Getty Images Bee Shaffer in Gucci. Photo: © Getty Images Heidi Klum. Photo: © Getty Images Naomi Campbell in Brandon Maxwell. Photo: © Getty Images Adriana Lima. Photo: © Getty Images America Ferrera in Kate Spade New York. Photo: © Getty Images Ashley Graham. Photo: © Getty Images Jennifer Hudson. Photo: © Getty Images Jennifer Hudson. Photo: © Getty Images Mary-Kate, Ashley and Elizabeth Olsen. Photo: © Getty Images