Nicole Scherzinger's best fashion moments by hellofashion.com / 06 June 2016 To celebrate the news she's returning as a judge on The X Factor UK, we've taken a look back at some of Nicole Scherzinger's best looks... Photo: © Rex Read more about: Nicole Scherzinger Celebrity Style Proving she's not too famous to recycle accessories, Nicole teams her chunky necklace with an Aztec print jumpsuit and cute lilac heels. 2014, London. Photo: © Getty Images Nicole rocked a sexy catsuit at Sushisamba's first birthday party. 2013, London. Photo: © Getty Images Putting on her own show at fashion week, Nicole looked cute and chic in this butterfly print dress. 2014, London. Photo: © Getty Images It was the GQ Men of the Year Awards but Nicole stole the show in the gorgeous dress. 2014, London. Photo: © Getty Images Nicole braves clashing animal prints - and looks fierce! London, 2014. Photo: © Getty Images How shamazing does she look here?! Former Pussycat Doll singer Nicole shows off her incredible figure at the Men In Black 3 premiere. 2012, London. Photo: © Rex For the National Television Awards, Nicole went for the plunge and revealed her long legs with a daring thigh-high split. 2012, London. Photo: © Getty Images To represent her country at an Independence Day concert, the Baby Love hit maker dazzled in white. 2015, Washington DC. Photo: © Getty Images Before The X Factor UK, Nicole was a judge on the US version - but she's always upped the fashion stakes. 2011, Los Angeles. Photo: © Rex For the live final, Nicole raised temperatures in a barely there gown... with only some strategically placed sparkle protecting her! 2014, London. Photo: © Rex For Disco Week, would you expect anything less than this fabulous look from Nicole? 2014, London. Photo: © Rex At the Global Gift Gala, Nicole poured herself into coffee coloured satin. Stunning! 2013, London. Photo: © Getty Images