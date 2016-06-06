Kylie Jenner's style diary



Kylie-Jenner-birthday1

Kylie wows in a plunging cream wrap dress and co-ordinating heels.

 Photo: © Instagram

Kylie-Jenner-birthday2

The 19-year-old shows off her famous curves by cinching in this satin mini dress with a statement belt.

 Photo: © Instagram

Kylie-Jenner-birthday3

Just like her sisters, Kylie has a penchant for figure-hugging outfits in neutral tones - this nude co-ord being a case in point.

 Photo: © Instagram

Kylie-Jenner-birthday4

Kylie makes a sophisticated appearance on the blue carpet in this plunging jumpsuit and a glossy short wig.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kylie-Jenner-birthday5

Working off-duty cool in her go-to bodycon midi and a suede biker jacket.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kylie-Jenner-birthday10

Who says you can't wear a beanie hat in summer? Kylie adds a laidback twist to her look with a hat and black jacket draped off her shoulders.

 Photo: © Instagram

Kylie-Jenner-birthday11

Kylie doesn't let the California heat stop her from wearing thigh high boots and all black outfits.

 Photo: © Instagram

Kylie-Jenner-birthday6

The teenager is a tangerine dream in this vibrant dress, which she accessorises simply with nude heels and a choker.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kylie-Jenner-birthday7

Heeled boots glam up Kylie's bodycon dress and distressed denim jacket combo.

 Photo: © Instagram

Kylie-Jenner-birthday8

Kylie channels edgy going out glamour by throwing an oversized bomber jacket over a slip dress.

 Photo: © Instagram

Kylie-Jenner-birthday9

Twinning with her friend Anastasia in matching black and white dresses and lace up heels.

 Photo: © Instagram

kylie-diary1

Kylie Jenner has shown off some incredible looks recently...

Earlier this month she stepped out in this daring jumpsuit, showing off her gorgeous curves.

 Photo: © Rex

kylie-diary3

Even when she's having a down day, Kylie still manages to look chic and stylish. This oversized T-shirt and denim hot pants combo is a winner for lazy Sundays in the sunshine.

 Photo: © Rex

kylie-diary2

Kylie dressed up her casual jumper dress with a statement black necklace.

 Photo: © Rex

kylie-diary5

At this year's Met Gala, Kylie showed off just has much her style has grown up in the last few years.

 Photo: © Rex

kylie-diary4

And her Met Gala after party outfit was just as incredible - does this woman ever put a fashion foot wrong?

 Photo: © Rex