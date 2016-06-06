Kylie Jenner's style diary by hellofashion.com / 06 June 2016 Kylie wows in a plunging cream wrap dress and co-ordinating heels. Photo: © Instagram Read more about: Kylie Jenner Celebrity Style The 19-year-old shows off her famous curves by cinching in this satin mini dress with a statement belt. Photo: © Instagram Just like her sisters, Kylie has a penchant for figure-hugging outfits in neutral tones - this nude co-ord being a case in point. Photo: © Instagram Kylie makes a sophisticated appearance on the blue carpet in this plunging jumpsuit and a glossy short wig. Photo: © Getty Images Working off-duty cool in her go-to bodycon midi and a suede biker jacket. Photo: © Getty Images Who says you can't wear a beanie hat in summer? Kylie adds a laidback twist to her look with a hat and black jacket draped off her shoulders. Photo: © Instagram Kylie doesn't let the California heat stop her from wearing thigh high boots and all black outfits. Photo: © Instagram The teenager is a tangerine dream in this vibrant dress, which she accessorises simply with nude heels and a choker. Photo: © Getty Images Heeled boots glam up Kylie's bodycon dress and distressed denim jacket combo. Photo: © Instagram Kylie channels edgy going out glamour by throwing an oversized bomber jacket over a slip dress. Photo: © Instagram Twinning with her friend Anastasia in matching black and white dresses and lace up heels. Photo: © Instagram Kylie Jenner has shown off some incredible looks recently... Earlier this month she stepped out in this daring jumpsuit, showing off her gorgeous curves. Photo: © Rex Even when she's having a down day, Kylie still manages to look chic and stylish. This oversized T-shirt and denim hot pants combo is a winner for lazy Sundays in the sunshine. Photo: © Rex Kylie dressed up her casual jumper dress with a statement black necklace. Photo: © Rex At this year's Met Gala, Kylie showed off just has much her style has grown up in the last few years. Photo: © Rex And her Met Gala after party outfit was just as incredible - does this woman ever put a fashion foot wrong? Photo: © Rex