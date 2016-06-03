Royal style of the week

by hellofashion.com /

Click through for the best royal style of the week...

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty visits the Honourable Artillery Company, 1 June 2016.  

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Letizia of Spain

The first of two fabulous outfits from Letizia this week, at the National Culture Awards, 1 June 2016. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Letizia of Spain

She was spotted again at Zarzuela Palace, 2 June 2016. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Eugenie 

Eugenie looks stylish in black at the End of Style charity event, 1 June 2016. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Madeleine of Sweden and Princess Leonore of Sweden

Princess Madeleine visits Gotland Museum, but it's Leonore who steals the show, 3 June 2016. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Charlotte Casiraghi 

Charlotte looks chic at the Gucci Cruise 2017 party in London, 2 June 2016. 

 Photo: © Getty Images

Tatiana Santo Domingo

She was joined there by Tatiana, who rocked a metallic pleated skirt. 

 Photo: © Getty Images