Erdem: Canada



Kate wore this eye-catching yet demure dress for her and William’s arrival in Canada on the first day of their North America tour, in 2011.

Her decision to embark on her first official tour as the Duchess of Cambridge without the services of a stylist or dresser was initially seen as risky. But the charming royal proved her sartorial savvy as soon as she touched down, cleverly uniting nations with a style statenent on her first day in Ottawa: this design by Canadian-born, British-based Erdem Moralioglu.