Amanda Holden: Her year in fashion so far

by hellofashion.com /

Amanda Holden wowed when she stepped out on the Britian's Got Talent stage in this stunning white Celia Kritharioti creation.

 Photo: © Instagram

Read more about:

The presenter glittered in this slinky Kaufman Franco dress.

 Photo: © Instagram

Amanda showed off her figure in revealing Phillip Armstrong.

 Photo: © Instagram

She pulled out all the stops for the BAFTAs.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Simple but stunning in red for Britian's Got Talent auditions.

 Photo: © Getty Images

She looked great in monochrome stripes.

 Photo: © Getty Images

We love this pretty pastel blue look on Amanda!

 Photo: © Getty Images

There's only a few people who can get away with red on the red carpet...

 Photo: © Getty Images

Amanda oozed sophistication at the National Television Awards.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Stunning in white for the first leg of BGT auditions in 2016.

 Photo: © Getty Images