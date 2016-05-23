BBMAs 2016: Host Ciara rocks seven stunning looks during the show

by hellofashion.com /

Starting as she meant to go on, Ciara arrived on the red carpet in a gorgeous Phillip Plein chain gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

For her first stage look of the evening, Ciara showed off her enviable legs in a black Michael Costello gown, which she teamed with black strappy DSquared2 sandals.

 Photo: © Rex

She then switched things up completely, wowing in a Roberto Cavalli mini-dress and adding a stylish fishtail plait to her hair.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Look four was made up of a black gown with sheer panels, accessorised with a choker and thigh-high Brian Atwood boots.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking yet another hairstyle, Ciara then changed into a beautiful sheer silver Naheem Khan gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Ciara's sixth look of the evening was a risqué black dress, which showed off a lot of flesh and was customised with sparkly metal buckles.

 Photo: © Getty Images

And, even after all of that, Ciara still managed to surprise with her seventh and final look. The wine-coloured velvet gown managed to look incredibly chic while still showing off her amazing figure.

 Photo: © Getty Images