BBMAs 2016: Host Ciara rocks seven stunning looks during the show

Starting as she meant to go on, Ciara arrived on the red carpet in a gorgeous Phillip Plein chain gown. Photo: © Getty Images

For her first stage look of the evening, Ciara showed off her enviable legs in a black Michael Costello gown, which she teamed with black strappy DSquared2 sandals. Photo: © Rex

She then switched things up completely, wowing in a Roberto Cavalli mini-dress and adding a stylish fishtail plait to her hair. Photo: © Getty Images

Look four was made up of a black gown with sheer panels, accessorised with a choker and thigh-high Brian Atwood boots. Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking yet another hairstyle, Ciara then changed into a beautiful sheer silver Naheem Khan gown. Photo: © Getty Images

Ciara's sixth look of the evening was a risqué black dress, which showed off a lot of flesh and was customised with sparkly metal buckles. Photo: © Getty Images

And, even after all of that, Ciara still managed to surprise with her seventh and final look. The wine-coloured velvet gown managed to look incredibly chic while still showing off her amazing figure. Photo: © Getty Images