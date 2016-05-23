10 of Britney Spears' most iconic fashion moments by hellofashion.com / 23 May 2016 To celebrate Britney Spears being honoured with the Billboard Music's Millennium Award, we take a look back at her most iconic fashion moments. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Britney Spears Celebrity Style Britney channels old Hollywood glamour at the 2000 Grammy Awards. Photo: © Getty Images At the 2001 American Music Awards, she and then-boyfriend Justin Timberlake sent fans into meltdown with their matching denim outfits. Photo: © Getty Images Arguably her most iconic performance ever: Britney sent temperatures soaring at the 2001 MTV VMAs when she performed Slave 4 U with a live python. Photo: © Getty Images As the hottest ringleader ever during The Circus starring Britney Spears tour in 2009. Photo: © Getty Images The outfit that started it all - Britney will forever be linked to the school girl look from her Baby, One More Time video. Photo: © Getty Images For the 1999 Teen Choice Awards, Britney quite literally dazzled in her pink sequined trousers. Photo: © Getty Images Her red catsuit from the Oops! I Did it Again music video is a look that's still being recreated more than 16 years later. Photo: © Getty Images Possibly the only pop superstar who can pull off a velure tracksuit. Photo: © Getty Images Making a statement at MTV Bash in 2003, Britney made it clear she was the only thing worth talking about in the gossip columns. Photo: © Getty Images Although not one of her most well-known looks, Britney's nude dress from the 2014 Peoples' Choice Awards shows she can do demure and classy as well as the next diva. Photo: © Getty Images