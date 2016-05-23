10 celebrities who will give you serious swimwear goals

by hellofashion.com /

If you need some beachwear inspiration, these celebrities have got you covered...

 Photo: © Instagram

Read more about:

Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke looks incredible in a black barely-there swimsuit.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Mischa Barton keeps things simple with a white two piece.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Britney Spears flaunts her incredible figure in lime green.

 Photo: © Instagram

Is Nicole Scherzinger even human?

 Photo: © Instagram

Bella Hadid is goals.

 Photo: © Instagram

Kylie Jenner enhances her gorgeous tan with a sexy white swimsuit.

 Photo: © Instagram

We've got a serious case of the green-eyed monster over Taylor Swift's holiday snaps.

 Photo: © Instagram

Ciara looks chic and stylish - and we love her hat!

 Photo: © Instagram

Where can we get Paris Hilton's fun pineapple swimsuit?!

 Photo: © Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio never has an off day, does she?

 Photo: © Instagram