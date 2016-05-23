Billboard Music Awards 2016: Best dressed from the red carpet by hellofashion.com / 23 May 2016 Kelly Rowland, Britney, Laverne Cox and Rihanna were just some of the celebs on the Billboard Music Awards 2016 red carpet: click through for our round up of the best dressed. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Celebrity Style Ariana Grande The pop princess stunned in floor-length Atelier Versace - which more than made up for her unfortunate trip on the red carpet... Photo: © Getty Images Britney Spears It was a big night for Britney, who was honoured with the Millenium Award - which recognises outstanding career achievements and influence in the industry. For her first look of the night, the superstar opted for a daring lace look by Reem Acra. Photo: © Getty Images Britney Spears Following a show-stopping performance of her biggest hits, Britney sparkled in a blue halter-neck dress with sheer panels - accessorising with her well-deserved award! Photo: © Getty Images Ciara For the first of her SEVEN looks of the evening, host Ciara looked sensational in a silver Phillip Plein chain dress. Photo: © Getty Images Demi Lovato The Stone Cold singer oozed sophistication in a risqué sheer suit by Chanel. Photo: © Getty Images Heidi Klum Supermodel Heidi proved she can still own the red carpet in a figure-hugging LBD. Photo: © Getty Images Jessica Alba The actress and businesswoman released her inner rock chick in an edgy black mini dress and thigh-high boots. Photo: © Getty Images Kate Beckinsale Stunning Kate looked white hot in a plunging gown, which she teamed with a metallic Anta Hindmarch clutch. Photo: © Getty Images Kelly Rowland Sticking to the metallic theme, Kelly showed off her enviable figure in a sheer Labourjoisie dress, with the stunning embroidery protecting her modesty. Photo: © Getty Images Kesha The singer broke the mould and made a statement in an embroidered purple suit. Photo: © Getty Images Laverne Cox The OITNB actress looked amazing in a plunging black fishtail gown. Photo: © Getty Images Meghan Trainor Singer Meghan stole the show in her skintight metallic Michael Costello dress. Photo: © Getty Images Rihanna She never gets it wrong, and Rihanna looked amazing once again in a chocolate Thierry Mugler shirt dress teamed with gorgeous Manolo Blahnik mules. Photo: © Getty Images Zendaya Zendaya looked stunning as always in peach Calvin Klein, and kept her hair and make-up simple but chic. Photo: © Getty Images