Billboard Music Awards 2016: Best dressed from the red carpet

Kelly Rowland, Britney, Laverne Cox and Rihanna were just some of the celebs on the Billboard Music Awards 2016 red carpet: click through for our round up of the best dressed.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Ariana Grande

The pop princess stunned in floor-length Atelier Versace - which more than made up for her unfortunate trip on the red carpet...

Britney Spears

It was a big night for Britney, who was honoured with the Millenium Award - which recognises outstanding career achievements and influence in the industry. For her first look of the night, the superstar opted for a daring lace look by Reem Acra.

Britney Spears

Following a show-stopping performance of her biggest hits, Britney sparkled in a blue halter-neck dress with sheer panels - accessorising with her well-deserved award!

Ciara

For the first of her SEVEN looks of the evening, host Ciara looked sensational in a silver Phillip Plein chain dress.

Demi Lovato

The Stone Cold singer oozed sophistication in a risqué sheer suit by Chanel.

Heidi Klum

Supermodel Heidi proved she can still own the red carpet in a figure-hugging LBD.

Jessica Alba

The actress and businesswoman released her inner rock chick in an edgy black mini dress and thigh-high boots.

Kate Beckinsale

Stunning Kate looked white hot in a plunging gown, which she teamed with a metallic Anta Hindmarch clutch.

Kelly Rowland

Sticking to the metallic theme, Kelly showed off her enviable figure in a sheer Labourjoisie dress, with the stunning embroidery protecting her modesty.

Kesha

The singer broke the mould and made a statement in an embroidered purple suit.

Laverne Cox

The OITNB actress looked amazing in a plunging black fishtail gown.

Meghan Trainor

Singer Meghan stole the show in her skintight metallic Michael Costello dress.

Rihanna

She never gets it wrong, and Rihanna looked amazing once again in a chocolate Thierry Mugler shirt dress teamed with gorgeous Manolo Blahnik mules.

Zendaya

Zendaya looked stunning as always in peach Calvin Klein, and kept her hair and make-up simple but chic.

