Cannes 2016: Stars dazzle at De Grisogono party

by hellofashion.com /

Chanel Iman dazzled in gold.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Actress Mischa Barton made an impact in her metallic dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Bella Hadid switched things up with a stylish pinstripe suit.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kim Kardashian literally dazzled in her figure-hugging silver gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kris Jenner looked chic in a floor-length white dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Stealing the show as usual, Paris Hilton flashed the flesh in a gorgeous nude gown,

 Photo: © Getty Images

Victoria Silvstedt looked stunning in blue lace.

 Photo: © Getty Images

German supermodel Toni Garrn was simple but chic in silver.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich was draped in black for the evening.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Stunning Caprice made a statemenet in sequins.

 Photo: © Getty Images