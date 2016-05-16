Cannes 2016: Kendall Jenner's film festival fashion diary

by hellofashion.com /

From the moment she arrived in the French Riviera, Kendall upped the fashion stakes with a gorgeous embellished coat.

 Photo: © Getty Images

During a photo call, Kendall looked cool and sophisticated in a cropped jumpsuit.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The supermodel wowed at a Magnum event, flashing the flesh with a plunging neckline and a daring split.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kendall oozed glamour in this midnight blue wrap dress - we love the added sparkle and tassle detailing.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking sensational in a black barely there dress, Kendall accessorised with diamonds fit for a princess.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Stealing the show once again, Kendall looked incredible in a lace mini-dress and matching floor-length coat.

 Photo: © Getty Images