Red carpet style of the week: Rachel McAdams, Jennifer Lawrence and more by hellofashion.com / 09 May 2016 One stylish mummy! Sarah Jessica Parker looked stunning during the Outstanding Mother Awards in NYC. 5 May. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Celebrity Style Dangerously chic! Ariana Grande was black tie fabulous during the 10th annual Delete Blood Cancer DKMS gala in NYC. 5 May. Photo: © Getty Images Striking a pose! Olivia Culpo gave a sheer moment during the 10th annual Delete Blood Cancer DKMS gala in NYC. 5 May. Photo: © Getty Images Kissed by Ruby! Orange is the New Black beauty Ruby Rose celebrated the launch of Vice lipsticks with Urban Decay in Brooklyn. 5 May. Photo: © Getty Images That's hot! Paris Hilton stunned in a Toni Maticevski dress with Jacob & Company jewelry at the 2016 New York City Ballet Spring gala. 4 May. Photo: © Getty Images Lace it up! Jennifer Lawrence had a black lace moment in Oscar de la Renta during the VICELAND New York premiere screening of Gloria Steinem's Woman. 4 May. Photo: © Getty Images Floral beauty! Elizabeth Olsen looked stunning in a Dolce & Gabbana dress during theCaptain America: Civil War screening in NYC. 4 May. Photo: © Getty Images Ruby goddess! Rachel McAdams wore a sleek Vivian Chan number during the screening of Sonic Sea in NYC. 4 May. Photo: © Getty Images Hot mama! Kristen Bell worked the carpet at the Bump Moms: Movers and Makers Awards in LA. 3 May. Photo: © Getty Images Black and yellow! Coco Rocha worked the red carpet of the 10th annual Delete Blood Cancer DKMS gala in a Zac Posen gown. 5 May. Photo: © Getty Images