The Kardashian/Jenner sisters then and now by hellofashion.com / 22 April 2016 Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian have transformed over the years. Photo: © Getty Images And their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner are almost unrecognisable. Photo: © Getty Images Kim The middle Kardashian sister first became known for being best friends with Paris Hilton - and for her love of figure-hugging satin. Photo: © Getty Images She's one of the biggest fashion icons in the world now, but Kim used to have very different style. Photo: © Getty Images Mrs Kardashian-West would never step foot on the red carpet in something so casual. Photo: © Getty Images Hanging out with mother Kris Jenner, Kim occasionally got it right pre-2013. Photo: © Getty Images But this outfit - worn at the 2013 Met Gala while pregnant with daughter North - is something that was heavily criticised. Photo: © Getty Images Two years later, she more than made up for the fashion faux pas. Photo: © Getty Images Now her new looks regularly break the internet. Photo: © Getty Images Khloe She's one of the most glamorous sisters now, but just a few years ago Khloe looked very different. Photo: © Getty Images Her red carpet style was casual and laid back. Photo: © Getty Images She's always been a fan of showing off her amazing figure. Photo: © Getty Images Big hair and sparkles during her time as a presenter of The X Factor USA. Photo: © Getty Images These days her fashion choices are a lot more risque. Photo: © Getty Images And there's no denying that, in 2016, she looks incredible. Photo: © Getty Images Kylie One of the biggest Kardashian/Jenner transformations comes from youngest sister Kylie. Photo: © Getty Images Looking cute rather than chic on the red carpet. Photo: © Getty Images Finding her fashion feet. Photo: © Getty Images These days Kylie never gets it wrong. Photo: © Getty Images And has become a style icon in her own right. Photo: © Getty Images