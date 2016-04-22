The Kardashian/Jenner sisters then and now

by hellofashion.com /

Kourtney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian have transformed over the years.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:

And their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner are almost unrecognisable.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kim

The middle Kardashian sister first became known for being best friends with Paris Hilton - and for her love of figure-hugging satin.

 Photo: © Getty Images

She's one of the biggest fashion icons in the world now, but Kim used to have very different style.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Mrs Kardashian-West would never step foot on the red carpet in something so casual.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Hanging out with mother Kris Jenner, Kim occasionally got it right pre-2013.

 Photo: © Getty Images

But this outfit - worn at the 2013 Met Gala while pregnant with daughter North - is something that was heavily criticised.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Two years later, she more than made up for the fashion faux pas.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Now her new looks regularly break the internet.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Khloe

She's one of the most glamorous sisters now, but just a few years ago Khloe looked very different.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Her red carpet style was casual and laid back.

 Photo: © Getty Images

She's always been a fan of showing off her amazing figure.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Big hair and sparkles during her time as a presenter of The X Factor USA.

 Photo: © Getty Images

These days her fashion choices are a lot more risque.

 Photo: © Getty Images

And there's no denying that, in 2016, she looks incredible.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kylie

One of the biggest Kardashian/Jenner transformations comes from youngest sister Kylie.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking cute rather than chic on the red carpet.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Finding her fashion feet.

 Photo: © Getty Images

These days Kylie never gets it wrong.

 Photo: © Getty Images

And has become a style icon in her own right.

 Photo: © Getty Images