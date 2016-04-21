GALLERY: Holly Willoughby's Instagram fashion diary by hellofashion.com / 21 April 2016 Holly dresses down this Zara skirt with a denim shirt. Photo: © Instagram Read more about: Holly Willoughby Celebrity Style The popular presenter pares back her green dress with classic nude courts. Photo: © Instagram Holly looks fierce and fashionable in her leopard print midi. Photo: © Instagram We've got style envy over Holly's Oasis dress. Photo: © Instagram It looks like Holly is a big fan of Karen Millen, and with gorgeous dresses like this, we can see why! Photo: © Instagram Holly masters the colour blocking trend in this jumper and skirt in complementing tones. Photo: © Instagram Another day, another statement skirt! We love this Anthropologie design. Photo: © Instagram Adding a wild twist to her look with a leopard print shirt. Photo: © Instagram Holly brightens up her work wardrobe with a colour pop pencil skirt. Photo: © Instagram Looking chic and sophisticated in a Banana Republic top and pencil skirt. Photo: © Instagram Holly knows a pleated skirt is a hero piece for autumn-winter. We love this purple Karen Millen number. Photo: © Instagram A leather Zara skirt adds an edge to Holly's daytime look. Photo: © Instagram We love Holly's gorgeous Temperley London dress. Photo: © Instagram Holly wore a pretty floral dress from Closet London. Photo: © Instagram Holly peps up her look with this patterned Boden skirt. Photo: © Instagram Holly makes a style statement in this bold Karen Millen dress. Photo: © Instagram Holly made a glamorous TV appearance in this Banana Republic dress. Photo: © Instagram Rocking casual chic in a white H&M shirt and denim skirt. Photo: © Instagram We love that this dress is the colour of a summer sky. Photo: © Instagram Holly looks amazing in pale pink. Photo: © Instagram Giving us serious summer wardrobe with this floral skirt. Photo: © Instagram Striking a pose and keeping it simple, Holly adds a pop of colour with her cool printed heels. Photo: © Instagram The mum-of-three looks incredible in a Roland Mouret skirt and top by Alice Temperley! Photo: © Instagram Showing off her enviable figure in a midnight blue midi dress. Photo: © Instagram Championing gorgeous work wear, Holly's look is perfect for the office. Photo: © Instagram Switching it up, Holly makes a bold statement in red. Photo: © Instagram It's not just the clothes: Holly's make-up is always on point. Photo: © Instagram We're getting '90s vibes from this pretty floral shirt. Photo: © Instagram Choosing colours to intensify her tan, Holly looks like she's just stepped off a beach! Photo: © Instagram So pretty in powder blue. Photo: © Instagram Once again Holly lets her beautfiul heels do the talking. Photo: © Instagram All white with a splash of floral - this look is perfect on Holly. Photo: © Instagram Looking stunning in pale pink... and almost make-up free! Photo: © Instagram This amazing shirt is from Banana Republic, and would be perfect for a summer wedding. Photo: © Instagram Switching things up for the warmer weather, Holly totally rocks the stripes. Photo: © Instagram Lace and leopard print - Holly flashes her fierce side. Photo: © Instagram Holly is glowing in lemon yellow. Photo: © Instagram Looking cute and chic in Alexander McQueen and Moschino. Photo: © Instagram This cute blouse would add a pop of colour to any work wardrobe. Photo: © Instagram We're in love with Holly's Topshop shirt! Photo: © Instagram We desperately need this Whistles shirt for our summer work wardrobe! Photo: © Instagram How cute is this Topshop shirt/Alexander McQueen trousers combo? Photo: © Instagram This cute shirt from And Other Stories is perfect for summer days in the office – and Holly showed off her amazing figure by wearing it with a white Roland Mouret midi skirt. Photo: © Instagram We love this blue dress, and Holly's peachy Bourjois lipstick is a simple way to add a pop of colour. Photo: © Instagram Holly's floral-print skirt from Oasis is a must-have for any summer wardrobe. Photo: © Instagram Switching things up, Holly looked stunning in a River Island summer dress. The style and print is fun while still being demure enough for work! Photo: © Instagram