Coachella 2016: The best celebrity fashion by hellofashion.com / 16 April 2016 Ellie Goulding mixed up her style in bold gold shorts and a Hunter Original Women's Colour Haze jacket in grey and orange. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: coachella celebrity style Chanel Iman showed off her toned stomach in a loose white crop top and laced up jeans. Photo: © Getty Images Kylie Jenner rocked an orange wig and captioned her Instagram post: "Crashing @simihaze set." Photo: © Instagram Kendall Jenner rocked the boho looked with her long brunette hair pulled up her hair into two buns. Photo: © Getty Images Taylor Swift dazzled with bright blonde hair, aptly captioning her post: "bleachella." Photo: © Instagram Suki Waterhouse looked casual in dungarees and a black bomber jacket and slides by Hunter, the British heritage brand. Photo: © Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens is Queen of Coachella, and had her nails done with Swarovski crystals especially for the festival. She captioned her photo: "Did someone say Coachella? Nails." Photo: © Instagram Ruby Rose wore her hair blue-green braids and captioned her snap: "FAMchella." Photo: © Instagram Paris Hilton looked both casual and elegant in a revealing lacy black dress and sunglasses. Photo: © Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham captioned his Instagram photo: "Coachella here we come." Photo: © Instagram Fashion model Hailey Baldwin posed in a crop top and ripped jeans in the sunshine, captioning her photo: "First day of Coachella #hmlovescoachella" Photo: © Instagram Jamie Chung wrote: "Copper chopper, get down! Lol Coachella ella here we come... BEST WAY to beat the traffic." Photo: © Instagram Supermodel Sara Sampaio simply wrote: "all white" as she shared stunning photos of her chic outfit. Photo: © Instagram Taylor Swift captioned her photo: "I feel like maybe chokers are the new flower crowns?" Photo: © Instagram Brooklyn Beckham wore his hair in braids for the second day of Coachella. Photo: © Instagram Kylie Jenner looked incredible in rainbow braids and a bikini with denim shorts. Photo: © Instagram Emma Roberts accessorised with a Coach PreFall 2016 Haircalf Dinky bag and Edie cat eye sunglasses.