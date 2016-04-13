Kylie Jenner: From child reality star to fashion icon by hellofashion.com / 13 April 2016 Sweet and innocent - Kylie's style is completely different just five years ago. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Kylie Jenner Celebrity Style Something tells us Kylie would never wear Converse on the red carpet these days... Photo: © Getty Images It's hard to believe this was just five years ago. Photo: © Getty Images Going for natural make-up and playing with colourful prints. Photo: © Getty Images She never misses a trend - and Kylie was, like everyone else, once into bandage dresses. Photo: © Getty Images It's clear her experimentation with different hair colours started early. Photo: © Getty Images Cute as a button for Hello Kitty, but what would 2016 Kylie say about this look? Photo: © Getty Images Looking glam at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1 premiere. Photo: © Getty Images Sweeping her hair up for a change, Kylie's dramatic make-up made a statement. Photo: © Getty Images We LOVE these sparkly trousers. Photo: © Getty Images Looking classy in a gorgeous gold midi skirt and simple black top. Photo: © Getty Images Still keeping it simple but totally winning again. Photo: © Getty Images Kylie intensified her gorgeous tan in this cute white dress. Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Defying her young age and oozing sophistication. Photo: © Getty Images Like most teens, Kylie experimented with her style. Photo: © Getty Images Photo: © Getty Images Experimenting with a full fringe - and totally rocking it. Photo: © Getty Images But, thankfully, realised less can sometimes mean more. Photo: © Getty Images Channelling the '90s in this stunning silver dress. Photo: © Getty Images Bringing some serious attitude with a leather jacket draped over her shoulders. Photo: © Getty Images Kylie looked like a star in this amazing black satin dress. Photo: © Getty Images And nailed the fabric in red, too! Photo: © Getty Images It's no wonder she drew comparisons to older sister Kim Kardashian after stepping out in this double denim look. Photo: © Getty Images Going high fashion with heavy embellishment. Photo: © Getty Images Kylie looks like something out of a fairytale in this crop top and matching floaty skirt. Photo: © Getty Images Casual chic in ripped jeans and a gorgeous trench. Photo: © Getty Images Is this Kylie or Kim? The teen definitely takes inspiration from her big sis. Photo: © Getty Images She's known for taking fashion risks, and like this one they usually pay off! Photo: © Getty Images Proving why she's one of the most influential teens in the world in this all white look. Photo: © Getty Images