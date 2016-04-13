Kylie Jenner: From child reality star to fashion icon

by hellofashion.com /

Sweet and innocent - Kylie's style is completely different just five years ago.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Something tells us Kylie would never wear Converse on the red carpet these days...

It's hard to believe this was just five years ago.

Going for natural make-up and playing with colourful prints.

She never misses a trend - and Kylie was, like everyone else, once into bandage dresses.

It's clear her experimentation with different hair colours started early.

Cute as a button for Hello Kitty, but what would 2016 Kylie say about this look?

Looking glam at the Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part 1 premiere.

Sweeping her hair up for a change, Kylie's dramatic make-up made a statement.

We LOVE these sparkly trousers.

Looking classy in a gorgeous gold midi skirt and simple black top.

Still keeping it simple but totally winning again.

Kylie intensified her gorgeous tan in this cute white dress.

Defying her young age and oozing sophistication.

Like most teens, Kylie experimented with her style.

Experimenting with a full fringe - and totally rocking it.

But, thankfully, realised less can sometimes mean more.

Channelling the '90s in this stunning silver dress.

Bringing some serious attitude with a leather jacket draped over her shoulders.

Kylie looked like a star in this amazing black satin dress.

And nailed the fabric in red, too!

It's no wonder she drew comparisons to older sister Kim Kardashian after stepping out in this double denim look.

Going high fashion with heavy embellishment.

Kylie looks like something out of a fairytale in this crop top and matching floaty skirt.

Casual chic in ripped jeans and a gorgeous trench.

Is this Kylie or Kim? The teen definitely takes inspiration from her big sis.

She's known for taking fashion risks, and like this one they usually pay off!

Proving why she's one of the most influential teens in the world in this all white look.

