Kate style: Her best wedge shoe looks

The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton opted for her favorite pair of wedges during her royal visit in India when she took part in a cricket match in Mumbai.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking every inch the style icon as she arrived at the Gardens by the Bay during her and Prince William's Diamond Jubilee Tour of the Far East.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Choosing wedges as she and Prince William introduced little Prince George to the world.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Accessorizing her chic yellow dress with a pair of Stuart Weitzman wedges for a visit to the Solomon Islands.

 Photo: © Getty Images

As chic as ever in a blue dress paired with a blazer and wedges as she arrived for the 20th Commonwealth games.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Showing off her soccer skills during a visit to Bacon's College with Prince William and Prince Harry.

 

Pairing her Stuart Weitzman wedges with her Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress during a visit to Katoomba in Australia.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Visiting Queenstown in New Zealand during the royal tour with Prince William and their son Prince George.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Arriving at the 2012 Paralympics in London where she presented winners with their gold medals.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Teaming her wedges with other fave staples including her Breton top and navy blue blazer for a SportsAid event in 2013.

 Photo: © Getty Images