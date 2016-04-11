Kate style: Her best wedge shoe looks by hellofashion.com / 11 April 2016 The Duchess of Cambridge, née Kate Middleton opted for her favorite pair of wedges during her royal visit in India when she took part in a cricket match in Mumbai. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Kate Middleton Celebrity Style Looking every inch the style icon as she arrived at the Gardens by the Bay during her and Prince William's Diamond Jubilee Tour of the Far East. Photo: © Getty Images Choosing wedges as she and Prince William introduced little Prince George to the world. Photo: © Getty Images Accessorizing her chic yellow dress with a pair of Stuart Weitzman wedges for a visit to the Solomon Islands. Photo: © Getty Images As chic as ever in a blue dress paired with a blazer and wedges as she arrived for the 20th Commonwealth games. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her soccer skills during a visit to Bacon's College with Prince William and Prince Harry. Pairing her Stuart Weitzman wedges with her Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress during a visit to Katoomba in Australia. Photo: © Getty Images Visiting Queenstown in New Zealand during the royal tour with Prince William and their son Prince George. Photo: © Getty Images Arriving at the 2012 Paralympics in London where she presented winners with their gold medals. Photo: © Getty Images Teaming her wedges with other fave staples including her Breton top and navy blue blazer for a SportsAid event in 2013. Photo: © Getty Images