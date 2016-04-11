MTV Movie Awards 2016: Best dressed from the red carpet

Kendall Jenner

Looking as chic as usual in a black Kristian Aadnevik dress, the real talking point of Kendall's outfit were the amazing DSquared2 pumps!

 Photo: © Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

Fresh from making her modelling comeback, Cara made a statement with a gorgeous black velvet catsuit from Balmain.

 

Gigi Hadid

Zayn's girlfriend took us back to the '90s in a pinstripe Versace suit – completing the look with a full fringe!

 Photo: © Getty Images

Laura and Vanessa Marano

Sister act Laura and Vanessa made double the impact as they arrived on the red carpet. Austin & Ally star Laura stunned in white House of CB, while her sis rocked a black tuxedo dress from Lexi.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Halle Berry

Giving the supermodels some healthy competition, looked flawless in a black Naom Hanoch midi dress with a sheer lace panel that showed off her insane abs.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Charlize Theron

Charlize brought some serious glamour to the carpet in jewel-encrusted Alexander McQueen.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kat Graham

Channelling her inner diva, Vampire Diaries star Kat wore a dress strikingly similar to one Beyoncé wore 13 years ago – but she later took to Twitter to insist she had "no idea".

 Photo: © Getty Images

Holland Roden

Holland's electric blue number divided opinions, but the colour worked perfectly with her skin tone and added some much needed excitement to the mostly all-black dress code.

 Photo: © Getty Images