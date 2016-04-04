iHeartRadio music awards 2016: Best dressed from the red carpet by hellofashion.com / 04 April 2016 Taylor Swift The Shake it Off singer looked amazing and oozed sassiness in a black sequined catsuit. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Red Carpet Celebrity Style Selena Gomez Selena showed off her enviable figure in a summery orange jumpsuit, with strategic slits revealing her toned stomach. Photo: © Getty Images Demi Lovato Former X Factor USA judge Demi opted for a tailored look in a black and whte trouser suit, and kept her hair and make-up simple and chic. Photo: © Getty Images Iggy Azalea Iggy took her rap attitude to the red carpet with a branded crop top and baggy blue trousers - her dark lip complimented the look perfectly. Photo: © Getty Images Julianne Hough We love Julianne's cute white halterneck, and the flower detailing is perfect for spring. Photo: © Getty Images Karrueche Tran Chris Brown's on/off girlfriend added a feminine touch to her coral leather mini dress with fluffy shoulder embelishments. Photo: © Getty Images Keke Palmer Singer Keke got it so right in a sequined blue halterneck dress, and we love her purple lip and yellow manicure. Photo: © Getty Images Kelly Osbourne Kelly means business in a black zip-up dress, but her pale lilac hair totally stole the show. Photo: © Getty Images Meghan Trainor Meghan sparkled in a black sequined midi dress, which showed off her gorgeous curves. Photo: © Getty Images Zendaya Proving once a again that she never gets it wrong, Zendaya rocked a crushed velvet suit and black leather crop top. Photo: © Getty Images