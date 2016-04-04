iHeartRadio music awards 2016: Best dressed from the red carpet

by hellofashion.com /

Taylor Swift

The Shake it Off singer looked amazing and oozed sassiness in a black sequined catsuit.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Selena Gomez

Selena showed off her enviable figure in a summery orange jumpsuit, with strategic slits revealing her toned stomach.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Former X Factor USA judge Demi opted for a tailored look in a black and whte trouser suit, and kept her hair and make-up simple and chic.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Iggy Azalea

Iggy took her rap attitude to the red carpet with a branded crop top and baggy blue trousers - her dark lip complimented the look perfectly.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Julianne Hough

We love Julianne's cute white halterneck, and the flower detailing is perfect for spring.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Karrueche Tran

Chris Brown's on/off girlfriend added a feminine touch to her coral leather mini dress with fluffy shoulder embelishments.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Keke Palmer

Singer Keke got it so right in a sequined blue halterneck dress, and we love her purple lip and yellow manicure.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kelly Osbourne

Kelly means business in a black zip-up dress, but her pale lilac hair totally stole the show.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Meghan Trainor

Meghan sparkled in a black sequined midi dress, which showed off her gorgeous curves.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Zendaya

Proving once a again that she never gets it wrong, Zendaya rocked a crushed velvet suit and black leather crop top.

 Photo: © Getty Images