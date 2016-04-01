From Queen Letizia to Kate Middleton, a gallery of the latest royal style

by hellofashion.com /

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway chose a black and grey patterned dress to attend Risor Chamber Music Festival, in Oslo.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:

Queen Maxima of The Netherlands chose an oversized floral necklace to jazz up a brown dress, for an evening at the Conservatory in Amsterdam.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking one of her famous skirt suits, Queen Letizia of Spain highlighted her lean frame in a purple Hugo Boss outfit.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Princess Beatrice chose Topshop for her light blue trench, which she wore to the Royal Family's annual Easter church service.

 Photo: © Getty Images

A pop of colour: Sophie, Countess of Wessex looked great in a bright scarlet wool coat and a black felt fascinator.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Très chic! Lady Louise channelled her inner Parisian when she wore a black beret to attend the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Joining Lady Louise at the Easter service was her cousin Princess Eugenie, who clinched in her sophisticated dark blue coat with a thin black belt

 Photo: © Getty Images

Savannah Phillips was the cutest attendee at the Gatcombe Horse Trials, as she cheered on her aunt Zara Phillips.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge opted for one of her favourite coats by M Missoni to open a new charity shop in Norfolk, England.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Zara Phillips wrapped up warm in a cosy blue coat to attend Ladies' Day at the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Awwww, so cute! Princesses Leonor and Sofia of Spain wore their Sunday best to attend Easter Mass in Palma de Mallorca.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth opted for a bright blue ensemble to attend the traditional Royal Maundy Service at Windsor Castle.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Belle of the ball Beatrice Borromeo stood out from the crowd at the Rose Ball, stunning in a sleeveless Giambattista Valli haute couture dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Chanel was the fashion house of choice for Monaco royal Charlotte Casiraghi and her sister Princess Alexandra at the Rose Ball.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Andrea Casiraghi's wife Tatiana Santo Domingo wowed in a stunning Gucci gown at the Rose Ball.

 Photo: © Getty Images

King Felipe of Spain's mother, Queen Sofia, opted for a vibrant and colourful coat to attend Easter Mass in Palma de Mallorca.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Zara Phillips, left, coordinated her teal fascinator with a tweed wrap coat to attend Cheltenham races with her family.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Tatiana Santo Domingo looked right on trend in her print pantsuit when she stepped out to attend a dinner to celebrate the Prismick Denim collection.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne stepped out in a fedora and bold purple cape for a chilly day at the races.

 Photo: © Getty Images