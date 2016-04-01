From Queen Letizia to Kate Middleton, a gallery of the latest royal style by hellofashion.com / 01 April 2016 Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway chose a black and grey patterned dress to attend Risor Chamber Music Festival, in Oslo. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Kate Middleton Queen Elizabeth II Royal Style Celebrity Style Queen Maxima of The Netherlands chose an oversized floral necklace to jazz up a brown dress, for an evening at the Conservatory in Amsterdam. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking one of her famous skirt suits, Queen Letizia of Spain highlighted her lean frame in a purple Hugo Boss outfit. Photo: © Getty Images Princess Beatrice chose Topshop for her light blue trench, which she wore to the Royal Family's annual Easter church service. Photo: © Getty Images A pop of colour: Sophie, Countess of Wessex looked great in a bright scarlet wool coat and a black felt fascinator. Photo: © Getty Images Très chic! Lady Louise channelled her inner Parisian when she wore a black beret to attend the Easter Sunday service at Windsor Castle. Photo: © Getty Images Joining Lady Louise at the Easter service was her cousin Princess Eugenie, who clinched in her sophisticated dark blue coat with a thin black belt Photo: © Getty Images Savannah Phillips was the cutest attendee at the Gatcombe Horse Trials, as she cheered on her aunt Zara Phillips. Photo: © Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge opted for one of her favourite coats by M Missoni to open a new charity shop in Norfolk, England. Photo: © Getty Images Zara Phillips wrapped up warm in a cosy blue coat to attend Ladies' Day at the Cheltenham Horse Racing Festival. Photo: © Getty Images Awwww, so cute! Princesses Leonor and Sofia of Spain wore their Sunday best to attend Easter Mass in Palma de Mallorca. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Elizabeth opted for a bright blue ensemble to attend the traditional Royal Maundy Service at Windsor Castle. Photo: © Getty Images Belle of the ball Beatrice Borromeo stood out from the crowd at the Rose Ball, stunning in a sleeveless Giambattista Valli haute couture dress. Photo: © Getty Images Chanel was the fashion house of choice for Monaco royal Charlotte Casiraghi and her sister Princess Alexandra at the Rose Ball. Photo: © Getty Images Andrea Casiraghi's wife Tatiana Santo Domingo wowed in a stunning Gucci gown at the Rose Ball. Photo: © Getty Images King Felipe of Spain's mother, Queen Sofia, opted for a vibrant and colourful coat to attend Easter Mass in Palma de Mallorca. Photo: © Getty Images Zara Phillips, left, coordinated her teal fascinator with a tweed wrap coat to attend Cheltenham races with her family. Photo: © Getty Images Tatiana Santo Domingo looked right on trend in her print pantsuit when she stepped out to attend a dinner to celebrate the Prismick Denim collection. Photo: © Getty Images Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne stepped out in a fedora and bold purple cape for a chilly day at the races. Photo: © Getty Images