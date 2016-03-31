Celebrity style file: Best dressed of the week by hellofashion.com / 31 March 2016 Zoe Kravitz Keeping it simple but oh so chic at the Tribeca Film Festival. 18 April, New York. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Celebrity Style Naomi Campbell At the launch of her new coffee table book, Naomi ensured all eyes were on her. 18 April, London. Photo: © Getty Images Kaya Scodelario The Maze Runner actress looked amazing at the Tribeca Film Festival - and her Chanel bag is gorgeous! Photo: © Getty Images Jennifer Aniston Defying her age, former Friends star Jennifer killed it in a black tuxedo dress which showed off her long legs. 13 April, Hollywood. Photo: © Getty Images Kylie Jenner It was a week for feminine tailoring, and Kylie opted for all white. The cute ruffles, the button detailing; we love everything about this look. 11 April, Hollywood. Photo: © Getty Images Katy Perry The California Girls singer brought some edge to the red carpet in a floor-lenght leather gown, which left nothing to the imagination. 13 April, Los Angeles. Photo: © Getty Images Zendaya Once again Zendaya gets it so right. The cropped pale yellow blazer and white jean combo is gorgeous and a great look for the spring months. 11 April, Hollywood. Photo: © Getty Images Amber Heard Amber stood out from the crowd in a red satin dress, complete with plunging neckline. 12 April, Hollywood. Photo: © Getty Images Allison Williams The Girls actress dazzled in sequins at a cancer charity gala - the full skirt is the highlight of the look. 13 April, Los Angeles. Photo: © Getty Images Cara Delevingne Does this model ever get it wrong? Cara pulls off emerald green satin with complete ease. 12 April, Las Vegas. Photo: © Getty Images Jada Pinkett Smith Proving she's still got it at 44, Will Smith's wife looked fierce in a matching suede blazer and shorts. 12 April, Las Vegas. Photo: © Getty Images Eva Longoria Desperate Housewives actress Eva dazzled in a metallic silver Ermanno Scervino gown as she co-hosted the Elizabeth Taylor fragrances 25th anniversary event. 5 April, New York. Photo: © Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge Kate looked super classy in a navy maxi dress, with a polka dot design and a plunging sheer neckline. 6 April, London. Alison Williams Actress Alison stole the show at the DVF Awards in this gorgeous combo. The low cut black top and the floor-length floral skirt are the perfect duo, and the simple jewellery adds just enough sparkle. 7 April, New York. Photo: © Getty Images Jennifer Lopez It was a sad night for American Idol as the last ever episode aired, but Jennifer Lopez took comfort in the fact she looked sensational in this gold high-low hem dress from YAS Couture. 7 April, Hollywood. Photo: © Getty Images Emily Blunt showed of a hint of baby bump in this gorgeous brown midi dress at a press conference for Huntsman: Winter's War. 31 March, London Photo: © Getty Images Also representing The Huntsman cast, Charlize Theron showed off her never-ending legs in this tan blouse and navy skirt combo. 31 March, Milan Photo: © Getty Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked every inch the off duty supermodel as she ran errands, and we love her studded sandals. 30 March, LA Photo: © Getty Images Gigi Hadid's roll-neck midi is the perfect workday outfit. We also love the supermodel's Karen Walker sunnies. 30 March, New York City Photo: © Getty Images Sister Sister star Tia Mowry looked radiant as she rocked florals for spring. 30 March, New York City Photo: © Getty Images Model Jourdan Dunn looked sensational in this blue mini-dress, as she posed up a storm for a new Maybelline campaign. 30 March, Manhattan Photo: © Getty Images Taking a break from her Anti world tour, Bajan beauty Rihanna means business in this all black outfit. 30 March, New York City Photo: © Getty Images Nobody does casual chic quite like Kendall Jenner - and the oversized denim jacket is a must-have for spring. 29 March, New York City Photo: © Getty Images Jessica Alba's pink coat is gorgeous, and the spotted white shirt is perfect for adding a little fun to your work wardrobe. 29 March, New York City Photo: © Getty Images Looking the epitome of spring, Queen Elizabeth II shone in bright yellow during her Easter Sunday duties. 27 March, Windsor Castle Photo: © Getty Images Olivia Palermo Olivia looked chic in a black and white lace top and black sequined skirt for the DVF Awards. 7 April, New York. Photo: © Getty Images Kerry Washington The Scandal actress made a fierce appearance at the screening of new film Confirmation. We love this LBD with a difference! 7 April, New York. Photo: © Getty Images Olivia Wilde Wearing the new H&M Concious Collection, Olivia looked radiant as she strolled through Manhattan. 7 April, New York. Photo: © Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski We love Emily's off the shoulder navy dress, and her hair and make-up are on point. 20 April, Hollywood. Photo: © Getty Images Sienna Miller Actress Sienna dazzled in red at the Tribeca Film Festival. 20 April, New York. Photo: © Getty Images Rachel Zoe The fashion designer got it so right in black and white - we love the trousers! 19 April, Los Angeles. Photo: © Getty Images