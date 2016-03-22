Chrissy Teigen's best maternity looks

Proudly showing off her blossoming bump, Chrissy looks amazing in this sheer white top and cropped ripped jeans.

The model refuses to ditch the figure-hugging dresses and strappy heels.

Even going casual, Chrissy still manages to look chic and stylish.

She was simply stunning in white at the Grammy Awards.

Chrissy oozed sophistication in this beaded red Marchesa gown at the Oscars, flashing just the right amount of skin.

It's even a fashion show when Chrissy is running errands, and this grey dress teamed with nude heels makes a perfect maternity work look.

The outfit is classy, and the dark red lipstick gives the outfit the perfect pop of colour.

This coat is amazing - and Chrissy worked this look just to walk her bulldog Penny!

Not many pregnant women are brave enough to wear unforgiving satin, but this emerald gown clings to Chrissy in all the right places.

