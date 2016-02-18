The best-dressed stars on the NYFW front rows

by hellofashion.com /

Blake Lively at Michael Kors.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:

Katie Holmes at Zac Posen.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Olivia Palermo at Carolina Herrera.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Kardashian-Jenner clan at Kanye West's show.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski at Boss.

 Photo: © Rex

Olivia Palermo at Michael Kors.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kylie Jenner at Boss.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Ciara at Coach.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Chloe Grace Moretz at Coach.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Coco Rocha at Marchesa.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Whitney Port at Alice + Olivia.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst at Rodarte.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Emma Roberts at Coach.

 Photo: © Getty Images