The best-dressed stars on the NYFW front rows by hellofashion.com / 18 February 2016 Blake Lively at Michael Kors. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: New York Fashion Week Fashion News Celebrity Style Katie Holmes at Zac Posen. Photo: © Getty Images Olivia Palermo at Carolina Herrera. Photo: © Getty Images The Kardashian-Jenner clan at Kanye West's show. Photo: © Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski at Boss. Photo: © Rex Olivia Palermo at Michael Kors. Photo: © Getty Images Kylie Jenner at Boss. Photo: © Getty Images Ciara at Coach. Photo: © Getty Images Chloe Grace Moretz at Coach. Photo: © Getty Images Coco Rocha at Marchesa. Photo: © Getty Images Whitney Port at Alice + Olivia. Photo: © Getty Images Kirsten Dunst at Rodarte. Photo: © Getty Images Emma Roberts at Coach. Photo: © Getty Images