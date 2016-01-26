The best-dressed stars on the Paris Haute Couture front rows by hellofashion.com / 26 January 2016 Olivia Palermo at a dinner she hosted. Photo: © Rex Read more about: Paris Fashion Week Street Style Fashion News Celebrity Style Uma Thurman at Guo Pei. Photo: © Getty Images Fergie Duhamel at Jean Paul Gaultier. Photo: © Getty Images Izabel Goulart at Valentino. Photo: © Getty Images Gwyneth Paltrow at Chanel. Photo: © Getty Images Olivia Palermo at Elie Saab. Photo: © Getty Images Kate Bosworth at Schiaparelli. Photo: © Getty Images Cara Delevingne at Chanel. Photo: © Getty Images OIivia Palermo at Schiaparelli. Photo: © Getty Images Cressida Bonas at Dior. Photo: © Getty Images Olivia Palermo at Valentino. Photo: © Getty Images Clemence Poesy at Chanel. Photo: © Getty Images Diane Kruger at Chanel. Photo: © Getty Images Elena Perminova at Giambattista Valli. Photo: © Getty Images Rita Ora at a dinner hosted by Ralph & Russo and Chopard. Photo: © Getty Images Rita Ora at Ralph & Russo. Photo: © Getty Images Olivia Palermo at Giambattista Valli. Photo: © Getty Images Uma Thurman at a dinner hosted by Ralph & Russo and Chopard. Photo: © Getty Images Olivia Palermo at Dior. Photo: © Getty Images Erin O'Connor at Dior. Photo: © Getty Images Uma Thurman at Ralph & Russo. Photo: © Getty Images