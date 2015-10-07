Best celebrity jumpsuit looks by hellofashion.com / 07 October 2015 Kate Hudson was a vision in a white Stella McCartney jumpsuit at the 2016 People's Choice Awards. Read more about: Red Carpet Celebrity Style Fashion Cressida Bonas. Photo: © Getty Images Khloe Kardashian. Photo: © Rex Diana Kruger. Photo: © Rex Olivia Culpo. Photo: © Rex Alexa Chung. Photo: © Rex Katharine McPhee. Photo: © Rex Cheryl Fernandez-Versini. Photo: © Rex Gabrielle Union. Photo: © Rex Gwen Stefani. Photo: © Rex Kourtney Kardashian. Photo: © Rex Hailee Steinfeld. Photo: © Rex Julianne Moore. Photo: © Rex Sara Sampaio. Photo: © Rex Shanina Shaik. Photo: © Rex Kate Mara. Photo: © Rex Lily Donaldson. Photo: © Rex Georgia May Jagger. Photo: © Rex Lily Aldridge. Photo: © Rex Uzo Aduba. Photo: © Rex Sophia Bush. Photo: © Rex Jerry Hall. Photo: © Rex