Sarah Jessica Parker's best style hits by hellofashion.com / 17 September 2015 Sarah Jessica Parker looked stylish as ever in a striped midi dress along with shoes from her SJP collection for a TV appearance in November 2016. Photo: © Getty Images The actress knows you can't go wrong with a black dress. Photo: © Getty Images Making a fashion statement with a quirky headpiece and ruffled dress. Photo: © Getty Images SJP pulls off mixed prints and coloured tights with ease. Photo: © Getty Images Metallic details create the perfect party look. Photo: © Getty Images Promoting her new TV show Divorce in an embellished lace midi dress. Photo: © Getty Images Sarah Jessica offsets her bohemian style dress with jewel-toned heels. Photo: © Getty Images Looking chic and colourful in this cut out shoulder gown. Photo: © Getty Images We love the floaty skirt on this colour block gown. Photo: © Getty Images Sarah Jessica turned heads in this unusual gown. Photo: © Getty Images Bold blooms create a striking red carpet look. Photo: © Getty Images Sarah Jessica was inspired by the Broadway musical Hamilton for her Met Gala look. Photo: © Getty Images Wrapping up warm in an autumnal chic coat while running errands in New York. Photo: © Rex Dazzling in a Zuhair Murad gown for the New York City Ballet Fall Gala. Photo: © Getty Images Donning a chic blue dress while out and about in New York during Fashion Week. Photo: © Getty Images Making the transition from winter to spring in a chic pale grey coat whilst out and about in New York. Photo: © Rex Making a showstopping entrance at the 2014 Met Gala. Photo: © Getty Images Topping the best-dressed lists with this dazzling metallic gown at the PUNK: Chaos to Couture themed Met Ball in 2013. Photo: © Getty Images Keeping it casual chic at the opening of Fendi's flagship store in New York. Photo: © Getty Images The epitome of high fashion in a showstopping red gown for a presentation of I Don't Know How She Does It. Photo: © Getty Images Effortlessly cool for a night out on Broadway to see It's Only a Play. Photo: © Getty Images A vision in white at the 2014 Jingle Ball. Photo: © Getty Images Showcasing her fashion-forward style at the 2014 Fashion Footwear Association Of New York Awards. Photo: © Getty Images Keeping out the rain in a stylish ensemble while out and about in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Doing casual chic for a book launch. Photo: © Getty Images The epitome of high fashion for a night out on Broadway. Photo: © Getty Images Dazzling in a Mary Katrantzou gown while out at the New York ballet. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking a Parisian chic style while running errands. Photo: © Getty Images Effortlessly cool at the Art of the Pixel Gala in 2014. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking one of Burberry's highly coveted personalised capes. Photo: © Getty Images Dazzling in a midnight blue sequinned dress for a night out. Photo: © Getty Images Looking chic in a vibrant coloured dress. Photo: © Getty Images The epitome of high fashion at the amFar Gala in 2014. Photo: © Getty Images Shimmering in a pleated gown at the 2010 Met Ball. Photo: © Getty Images Wowing in clashing prints for the 2014 CLIO Image awards. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her high fashion credentials at the 2009 Academy Awards. Photo: © Getty Images Pretty in a floral printed dress at an event in New York City. Photo: © Getty Images Looking like she stepped out of old Hollywood for a night out. Photo: © Getty Images Turning heads in a shimmering metallic dress for the DVF awards in 2014. Photo: © Getty Images Looking like a fairytale princess during a trip to the New York Ballet. Photo: © Getty Images Going for a 1920s-esque look in a shimmering fringed dress at the Serpentine Gallery. Photo: © Getty Images Turning heads in a patterned multi-coloured gown on the red carpet at a film premiere. Photo: © Getty Images Looking chic in a polka dot dress. Photo: © Getty Images Keeping out the winter chill with a chic floral coat. Photo: © Getty Images Causing jaws to drop in a showstopping floral floor-length gown at the 2013 Tate Americans Foundation Artists' dinner. Photo: © Getty Images Mix and matching prints for a night out with husband Matthew Broderick. Photo: © Getty Images Channelling a Grecian goddess for the Louis Vuitton – Marc Jacobs exhibition during Paris Fashion Week. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her enviable figure at the 2013 BAFTA awards. Photo: © Getty Images Looking elegant at an event in New York City. Photo: © Getty Images Showcasing her edgier side in a sleek black jumpsuit at the 2012 amFar Gala. Photo: © Getty Images The epitome of elegance in a floral gown with a train during a night out to the ballet. Photo: © Getty Images Opting for a demure floral gown with long sleeves for the 2012 Met Ball. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking a stunning red dress at an event in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Making a showstopping entrance for the New York premiere of the Sex and the City movie. Photo: © Getty Images Arriving for the Valentino 45th Anniversary Celebration gala in Rome. Photo: © Getty Images Making a showstopping entrance in a glossy black gown at an event in Washington DC. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her enviable figure in a sleek black gown. Photo: © Getty Images Wowing in a colour block gown. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her style credentials in prints at the launch of her SJP collection. Photo: © Getty Images Looking dazzling in a purple floor-length gown at the 2010 CFDA awards. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking a vibrant blue dress for the after party of the premiere of Sex and the City 2. Photo: © Getty Images Wowing in burgundy and black lace dress during an event in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Adding statement jewellery to a chic peach dress at a gala. Photo: © Getty Images Turning heads in a strapless gown at the German premiere of the Sex and the City movie. Photo: © Getty Images Looking elegant at an event hosted by the Point Foundation. Photo: © Getty Images Doing high fashion for the opening of the Valentino exhibition in Rome. Photo: © Getty Images