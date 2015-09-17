Sarah Jessica Parker's best style hits

SJP2016-1

Sarah Jessica Parker looked stylish as ever in a striped midi dress along with shoes from her SJP collection for a TV appearance in November 2016.

 Photo: © Getty Images

SJP2016-2

The actress knows you can't go wrong with a black dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

SJP2016-4

Making a fashion statement with a quirky headpiece and ruffled dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

SJP2016-3

SJP pulls off mixed prints and coloured tights with ease.

 Photo: © Getty Images

SJP2016-5

Metallic details create the perfect party look.

 Photo: © Getty Images

SJP2016-8

Promoting her new TV show Divorce in an embellished lace midi dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

SJP2016-7

Sarah Jessica offsets her bohemian style dress with jewel-toned heels.

 Photo: © Getty Images

SJP2016-6

Looking chic and colourful in this cut out shoulder gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

SJP2016-9

We love the floaty skirt on this colour block gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

SJP2016-10

Sarah Jessica turned heads in this unusual gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

SJP2016-11

Bold blooms create a striking red carpet look.

 Photo: © Getty Images

SJP2016-12

Sarah Jessica was inspired by the Broadway musical Hamilton for her Met Gala look.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Wrapping up warm in an autumnal chic coat while running errands in New York.

 Photo: © Rex

Dazzling in a Zuhair Murad gown for the New York City Ballet Fall Gala.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Donning a chic blue dress while out and about in New York during Fashion Week.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Making the transition from winter to spring in a chic pale grey coat whilst out and about in New York.

 Photo: © Rex

Making a showstopping entrance at the 2014 Met Gala.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Topping the best-dressed lists with this dazzling metallic gown at the PUNK: Chaos to Couture themed Met Ball in 2013.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Keeping it casual chic at the opening of Fendi's flagship store in New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The epitome of high fashion in a showstopping red gown for a presentation of I Don't Know How She Does It.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Effortlessly cool for a night out on Broadway to see It's Only a Play.

 Photo: © Getty Images

A vision in white at the 2014 Jingle Ball.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Showcasing her fashion-forward style at the 2014 Fashion Footwear Association Of New York Awards.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Keeping out the rain in a stylish ensemble while out and about in New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Doing casual chic for a book launch.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The epitome of high fashion for a night out on Broadway.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Dazzling in a Mary Katrantzou gown while out at the New York ballet.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking a Parisian chic style while running errands.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Effortlessly cool at the Art of the Pixel Gala in 2014.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking one of Burberry's highly coveted personalised capes.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Dazzling in a midnight blue sequinned dress for a night out.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking chic in a vibrant coloured dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The epitome of high fashion at the amFar Gala in 2014.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Shimmering in a pleated gown at the 2010 Met Ball.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Wowing in clashing prints for the 2014 CLIO Image awards.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Showing off her high fashion credentials at the 2009 Academy Awards.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Pretty in a floral printed dress at an event in New York City.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking like she stepped out of old Hollywood for a night out.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Turning heads in a shimmering metallic dress for the DVF awards in 2014.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking like a fairytale princess during a trip to the New York Ballet.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Going for a 1920s-esque look in a shimmering fringed dress at the Serpentine Gallery.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Turning heads in a patterned multi-coloured gown on the red carpet at a film premiere.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking chic in a polka dot dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Keeping out the winter chill with a chic floral coat.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Causing jaws to drop in a showstopping floral floor-length gown at the 2013 Tate Americans Foundation Artists' dinner.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Mix and matching prints for a night out with husband Matthew Broderick.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Channelling a Grecian goddess for the Louis Vuitton – Marc Jacobs exhibition during Paris Fashion Week.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Showing off her enviable figure at the 2013 BAFTA awards.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking elegant at an event in New York City.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Showcasing her edgier side in a sleek black jumpsuit at the 2012 amFar Gala.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The epitome of elegance in a floral gown with a train during a night out to the ballet.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Opting for a demure floral gown with long sleeves for the 2012 Met Ball.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking a stunning red dress at an event in New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Making a showstopping entrance for the New York premiere of the Sex and the City movie.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Arriving for the Valentino 45th Anniversary Celebration gala in Rome.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Making a showstopping entrance in a glossy black gown at an event in Washington DC.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Showing off her enviable figure in a sleek black gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Wowing in a colour block gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Showing off her style credentials in prints at the launch of her SJP collection.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking dazzling in a purple floor-length gown at the 2010 CFDA awards.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking a vibrant blue dress for the after party of the premiere of Sex and the City 2.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Wowing in burgundy and black lace dress during an event in New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Adding statement jewellery to a chic peach dress at a gala.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Turning heads in a strapless gown at the German premiere of the Sex and the City movie.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking elegant at an event hosted by the Point Foundation.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Doing high fashion for the opening of the Valentino exhibition in Rome.

 Photo: © Getty Images