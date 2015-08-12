Cara Delevingne's best style hits

Cara took a risk in this daring Alexander McQueen ensemble, but it well and truly paid off.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Cara wows in a bias-cut dress and over-the-knee boots at the Suicide Squad premiere.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Getting a head start on Autumn in a maroon Edition by Georges Chakra dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking catwalk ready in embroidered Emanuel Ungaro shorts and an embroidered blouse.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Cara channels gothic glamour in a lace top and thigh high boots.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The 23-year-old gives a nod to nineties-style with a bun hairstyle and fishnet top under a tailored black jumpsuit.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The model-turned-actress debuted her now long bob hairstyle in a cool ensemble at ComicCon.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Dazzling in sequins at the Paper Towns premiere in New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking an edgy high fashion ensemble for the 2015 Met Gala.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking a chic burgundy dress for the 2015 MTV Movie awards.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking effortlessly cool at a private screening of Paper Towns.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Arriving for the Burberry show in Los Angeles.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Showing off her edgy style credentials at an event in Los Angeles.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Showing off her enviably toned figure at an event in Las Vegas.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking every inch the supermodel for a Chanel dinner during the Cannes Film Festival.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The epitome of elegance at the De Grisgono party during the Cannes Film Festival

 Photo: © Getty Images

Turning heads at a Paper Towns photocall in Berlin.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking chic in a monochrome ensemble while out and about in London.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Cara stuck to the punk theme wowed on the red carpet in a studded black gown at the 2013 Met Gala.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The young model was the epitome of chic in a white blazer and trouser combo for a gala hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking elegant in a black gown at a gala in Windsor hosted by the Duke of Cambridge.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Cara was effortlessly cool at the Stella McCartney 2015 spring presentation in a quirky printed jumpsuit.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking a crop top and cropped trousers for the 2014 Met Gala.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Cara was the epitome of glam in a sequinned dress at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Stepping off the Cannes 2014 red carpet and heading to a party in the French city, Cara looked stunning in a 1920s-esque embellished gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Cara channelled British chic at the 'Burberry brings London to Shanghai' event in 2014.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The model added a twist to a jacket and trouser combo with a daring lace blouse.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Cara was the ultimate fashionista as she launched a collection of bags for Mulberry whilst wearing a striking blue tuxedo.

 Photo: © Getty Images