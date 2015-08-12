Cara Delevingne's best style hits by hellofashion.com / 12 August 2015 Cara took a risk in this daring Alexander McQueen ensemble, but it well and truly paid off. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Cara Delevingne Style Files Burberry Chanel Cara wows in a bias-cut dress and over-the-knee boots at the Suicide Squad premiere. Photo: © Getty Images Getting a head start on Autumn in a maroon Edition by Georges Chakra dress. Photo: © Getty Images Looking catwalk ready in embroidered Emanuel Ungaro shorts and an embroidered blouse. Photo: © Getty Images Cara channels gothic glamour in a lace top and thigh high boots. Photo: © Getty Images The 23-year-old gives a nod to nineties-style with a bun hairstyle and fishnet top under a tailored black jumpsuit. Photo: © Getty Images The model-turned-actress debuted her now long bob hairstyle in a cool ensemble at ComicCon. Photo: © Getty Images Dazzling in sequins at the Paper Towns premiere in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking an edgy high fashion ensemble for the 2015 Met Gala. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking a chic burgundy dress for the 2015 MTV Movie awards. Photo: © Getty Images Looking effortlessly cool at a private screening of Paper Towns. Photo: © Getty Images Arriving for the Burberry show in Los Angeles. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her edgy style credentials at an event in Los Angeles. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her enviably toned figure at an event in Las Vegas. Photo: © Getty Images Looking every inch the supermodel for a Chanel dinner during the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: © Getty Images The epitome of elegance at the De Grisgono party during the Cannes Film Festival Photo: © Getty Images Turning heads at a Paper Towns photocall in Berlin. Photo: © Getty Images Looking chic in a monochrome ensemble while out and about in London. Photo: © Getty Images Cara stuck to the punk theme wowed on the red carpet in a studded black gown at the 2013 Met Gala. Photo: © Getty Images The young model was the epitome of chic in a white blazer and trouser combo for a gala hosted by Leonardo DiCaprio. Photo: © Getty Images Looking elegant in a black gown at a gala in Windsor hosted by the Duke of Cambridge. Photo: © Getty Images Cara was effortlessly cool at the Stella McCartney 2015 spring presentation in a quirky printed jumpsuit. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking a crop top and cropped trousers for the 2014 Met Gala. Photo: © Getty Images Cara was the epitome of glam in a sequinned dress at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival. Photo: © Getty Images Stepping off the Cannes 2014 red carpet and heading to a party in the French city, Cara looked stunning in a 1920s-esque embellished gown. Photo: © Getty Images Cara channelled British chic at the 'Burberry brings London to Shanghai' event in 2014. Photo: © Getty Images The model added a twist to a jacket and trouser combo with a daring lace blouse. Photo: © Getty Images Cara was the ultimate fashionista as she launched a collection of bags for Mulberry whilst wearing a striking blue tuxedo. Photo: © Getty Images