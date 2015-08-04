Miranda Kerr's best fashion moments by hellofashion.com / 04 August 2015 Check out Miranda Kerr's best fashion hits. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Celebrity Style Style files Victorias Secret Miranda Kerr At the 6th annual UNICEF ball. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her toned tum in gorgeous powder blue. Photo: © Getty Images Miranda channels bridal-chic. Photo: © Getty Images Looking stunning in red at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar party. Photo: © Getty Images Casual and chic out and about in Tokyo. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking a floral printed jumpsuit and burgundy bag for a trip to South Korea. Photo: © Getty Images The epitome of elegance at a Swarovski event in Austria. Photo: © Getty Images Pretty in pink for a Magnum event during the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: © Getty Images Looking effortlessly cool in a monochrome outfit for the Louis Vuitton show. Photo: © Getty Images Turning heads at a Louis Vuitton party. Photo: © Rex Doing minimal chic for the Stella McCartney show. Photo: © Getty Images Adding a pop of colour to her show-stopping white outfit with a neon pink bag. Photo: © Getty Images Looking every inch a supermodel at a post-Oscars party. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her enviably toned legs at the 2015 Met Gala. Photo: © Getty Images Celebrating the opening of the Zimmerman flagship store on Melrose Place. Photo: © Getty Images Adding an elegant camel coloured coat for ultimate travel chic. Photo: © Getty Images At a Wonderbra event. At the Louis Vuitton Spring 2015 show at Paris Fashion Week. At a Kora Organics event in Australia. At a Swarovski event. At a party following the 2014 Oscars. At an event in California. Out and about in New York. Enjoying the opening night of Broadway play Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet. At the Mademoiselle C premiere in New York. Out and about in New York.