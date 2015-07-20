Style Files: Gisele Bündchen

by hellofashion.com /

1-Gisele

Looking gorgeous in silver sequins at her book launch.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:
2-Gisele

Working off-duty cool in a bomber jacket and jeans paired with strappy sandals.

 Photo: © Getty Images

3-Gisele

Gisele pares back high shine PVC trousers with a grey sweatshirt and pointed heels.

 Photo: © Getty Images

4-Gisele

The model looked gorgeous in a purple lace dress as she stepped out for dinner in New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking every inch the ultimate supermodel for the Chanel show in Seoul.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking the 2011 Met Gala red carpet.

 Photo: © Getty Images

At the Victoria's Secret fashion show afterparty in 2006.

 

Dazzling at the 39th AFI Life Achievement Award honouring Morgan Freeman.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking elegant in blue at an event in New York City.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Wowing in a shimmering black gown at the 2012 Met Gala.

 Photo: © Getty Images

At the 2014 Rainforest Alliance gala.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking a laidback chic look whilst out and about in Boston.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Dazzling in a silver 1920s-esque gown for a Chanel dinner in New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Wowing on the red carpet at the 2014 Met Gala.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking a printed playsuit at an event for Arsenal Football Club.

 Photo: © Getty Images