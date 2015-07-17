Gigi Hadid's best style hits by hellofashion.com / 17 July 2015 If anyone could pull off this bold striped suit, it's Gigi. The model adds a crop top and trainers for a laidback street style look. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Gigi Hadid Fashion News Style Files Celebrity Style Gigi manages to even make a t-shirt and jeans look cool by adding a slick of red lipstick and shades. Photo: © Getty Images Another day, another effortlessly cool street style look from Gigi. The 21-year-old rocks a personalised bomber jacket and Adidas pool sliders with her skinny jeans and vest. Photo: © Getty Images Gigi and Zayn channelled 'his n hers' style in colourful bomber jackets. We love Gigi's Pharrell Williams X Adidas Originals design. Photo: © Getty Images Mastering red carpet glamour in a striking red suit and chunky choker. Photo: © Getty Images Gigi Hadid turned heads as she stepped out in New York on Tuesday in head-to-toe nude. The stunning blonde looked every inch the supermodel as she hit the streets of the Big Apple, showing off her sky-high pins in a slashed dress. Working a cool tailoring look in a pinstripe tuxedo and barely there heels. Photo: © Getty Images The model's dress is from Self-Portrait and has a price tag of £295. She paired the striking number with a matching coat and heels for a polished look. All-white at the American Music Awards. Dazzling on and off the runway as she hit the Victoria's Secret after-party in a black cutout gown. Showing off her street style credentials. Dressed up as Sandy from Grease for a Halloween bash. Showing off her toned legs in a minidress. Looking chic in another head-to-toe nude ensemble. Making sportswear ultra chic in this white look. Experimenting with a bold beauty look. Showing off her toned tummy in a crop top look. Anyone else wish they looked this good running errands? White hot at a Maybelline party. This outfit moved Gigi to the top of our #stylecrush list. Tapping into the personalised trend with this studded jacket. Rocking a white tuxedo. Dazzling in a silver jumpsuit at the 2015 CFDA awards. Photo: © Getty Images Looking white hot for a lunch in New York's trendy Soho. Photo: © Getty Images A scarlet siren for the 2015 Met Gala. Photo: © Getty Images Looking effortlessly cool at the airport before heading to London. Photo: © Getty Images Stealing the show at the 2015 Much Music Awards in Toronto. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her enviable figure in a cut-out dress while out with friends. Photo: © Getty Images Pretty in pink at an event in Los Angeles. Photo: © Getty Images Teaming a navy blue lace trim dress with a sleeveless jacket during a trip to London. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking an edgy gown for the 2015 amfAR gala in Cannes. Photo: © Getty Images Taking the plunge in a tailored white blazer at Maybelline New York's 100th Anniversary party. Photo: © Getty Images Looking effortlessly cool at a party for Maybelline New York. Photo: © Getty Images Looking effortlessly cool with a printed t-shirt and tailored jacket. Photo: © Getty Images The epitome of festival chic at Coachella 2015. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking a show-stopping crop top and trouser combo, posing with Kendall Jenner at the Balmain show after party. Photo: © Getty Images Jaw-dropping at Elton John's Oscar viewing party. Photo: © Getty Images Perfecting off-duty chic during New York Fashion Week. Photo: © Getty Images Doing high fashion at a party during Fashion Week. Photo: © Getty Images The epitome of elegance on the front row at the Tory Burch show in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Turning heads at an event in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Doing boho chic at a party in Los Angeles. Photo: © Getty Images Dazzling at the launch of the 2015 Pirelli calendar. Photo: © Getty Images