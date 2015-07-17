Gigi Hadid's best style hits

If anyone could pull off this bold striped suit, it's Gigi. The model adds a crop top and trainers for a laidback street style look.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Gigi manages to even make a t-shirt and jeans look cool by adding a slick of red lipstick and shades.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Another day, another effortlessly cool street style look from Gigi. The 21-year-old rocks a personalised bomber jacket and Adidas pool sliders with her skinny jeans and vest.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Gigi and Zayn channelled 'his n hers' style in colourful bomber jackets. We love Gigi's Pharrell Williams X Adidas Originals design.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Mastering red carpet glamour in a striking red suit and chunky choker.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Gigi Hadid turned heads as she stepped out in New York on Tuesday in head-to-toe nude.

The stunning blonde looked every inch the supermodel as she hit the streets of the Big Apple, showing off her sky-high pins in a slashed dress.

 

Working a cool tailoring look in a pinstripe tuxedo and barely there heels.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The model's dress is from Self-Portrait and has a price tag of £295. She paired the striking number with a matching coat and heels for a polished look.

 

All-white at the American Music Awards.

 

Dazzling on and off the runway as she hit the Victoria's Secret after-party in a black cutout gown.

 

Showing off her street style credentials.

 

Dressed up as Sandy from Grease for a Halloween bash.

 

Showing off her toned legs in a minidress.

 

Looking chic in another head-to-toe nude ensemble.

 

Making sportswear ultra chic in this white look.

 

Experimenting with a bold beauty look.

 

Showing off her toned tummy in a crop top look.

 

Anyone else wish they looked this good running errands?

 

White hot at a Maybelline party.

 

This outfit moved Gigi to the top of our #stylecrush list.

 

Tapping into the personalised trend with this studded jacket.

 

Rocking a white tuxedo.

 

Dazzling in a silver jumpsuit at the 2015 CFDA awards.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking white hot for a lunch in New York's trendy Soho.

 Photo: © Getty Images

A scarlet siren for the 2015 Met Gala.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking effortlessly cool at the airport before heading to London.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Stealing the show at the 2015 Much Music Awards in Toronto.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Showing off her enviable figure in a cut-out dress while out with friends.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Pretty in pink at an event in Los Angeles.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Teaming a navy blue lace trim dress with a sleeveless jacket during a trip to London.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking an edgy gown for the 2015 amfAR gala in Cannes.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Taking the plunge in a tailored white blazer at Maybelline New York's 100th Anniversary party.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking effortlessly cool at a party for Maybelline New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking effortlessly cool with a printed t-shirt and tailored jacket.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The epitome of festival chic at Coachella 2015.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking a show-stopping crop top and trouser combo, posing with Kendall Jenner at the Balmain show after party.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Jaw-dropping at Elton John's Oscar viewing party.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Perfecting off-duty chic during New York Fashion Week.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Doing high fashion at a party during Fashion Week.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The epitome of elegance on the front row at the Tory Burch show in New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Turning heads at an event in New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Doing boho chic at a party in Los Angeles.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Dazzling at the launch of the 2015 Pirelli calendar.

 Photo: © Getty Images