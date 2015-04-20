Style files: Amal Clooney by hellofashion.com / 20 April 2015 As human rights' lawyer Amal Clooney turns 38, we take a look at her best style hits to date... Accompanying husband George Clooney to the premiere of his new film Ceasar. Read more about: Amal Clooney Style Files Celebrity Style Ravishing in red as she attends business meetings. Amal looked stunning at the Charlotte Tilbury store launch in London. The lawyer added a fur shawl to her cropped ensemble. Amal stepped out for lunch in Beverly Hills with husband George Clooney wearing a white pleated dress and nude strappy sandals. She teamed the ensemble with a turquoise and green clutch bag. Amal turned heads while out and about in a dazzling green Burberry £4200 trench coat. Photo: © Rex Running errands while wearing a gorgeous red tweed Dolce & Gabbana gown. Photo: © Getty Images Amal showed off her high fashion style credentials in this bold green dress by Versace. Photo: © Getty Images A golden goddess at the premiere of Tomorrowland in Tokyo. Photo: © Getty Images Visiting husband George Clooney on the set of his film Money Monster. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her style credentials in printed trousers for a night out in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking a monochrome look whilst out and about in New York. Photo: © Rex Doing biker chic while visiting George on the set of Money Monster. Photo: © Rex Stepping out in a colourful ensemble while running errands in New York City. Photo: © Getty Images Showing off her enviably toned figure in an LBD for a date night with George. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking a cream jumpsuit for a date night with George. Photo: © Getty Images Looking elegant in a mustard yellow coat and printed dress for a night out with George. Photo: © Getty Images Keeping out the winter chill in a chic cream knitted jumper and hat. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking a laidback chic look in printed trousers while out and about in New York. Amal wowed in a custom-made Oscar de la Renta gown for her Venetian wedding to Hollywood actor George Clooney in September. Looking elegant in black at the Celebrity Fight Night gala in Italy for the Andrea Bocelli Foundation and the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center, joined by George. Chic in stripes while out and about in Venice during her wedding weekend. Showing off her style credentials in an Alexander McQueen while out in Venice. Out and about in Venice with George Clooney during the couple's wedding weekend. Doing bridal chic in a cream jumpsuit for a civil ceremony in Venice to officialise her wedding to George. Arriving for a court case in Athens in a chic shift dress. Stealing the show at the Golden Globes in a Dior couture dress. Rocking a red Versace coat when arriving at LAX airport. Looking chic in an orange dress as she arrived in London for the Global Summit to end Sexual Violence in Conflict. Wearing an elegant cream ensemble during a tour at the new Acropolis museum. Rocking neutral colours during a visit to Athens. Arriving for a court case in London, keeping warm in a pale pink coat. Braving the British weather in a trench coat.