Alicia Vikander: Style files

Alicia dazzles on the red carpet in this Louis Vuitton sequin layered dress at The Light Between Oceans premiere at Venice Film Festival. 

 

Looking summery and smiley in a Prabal Gurung dress, Mansur Gavriel heels and Delfina Delettrez jewellery in Venice. 

 

Alicia wears a black metallic Calvin Klein dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes for the premiere of Jason Bourne in Beijing. 

 

Alicia wears a Gabriela Hurst dress and Rupert Sanderson heels at the Jason Bourne press conference in Beijing. 

 

Keeping cool in NYC wearing a Preen by Thornton Bregazzi dress and Manolo Blahnik shoes.

 

Wearing a back-to-front dress by London designer Alex Eagle with her strappy shoe of choice from Manolo Blahnik while in Berlin. 

 

Alicia Vikander wowed in a silver sequin Louis Vuitton gown at the Jason Bourne premiere.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Florals and ruffles create an ultra-feminine red carpet look.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Alicia pairs her pretty floral dress with suede court shoes.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Celebrating her Oscars win in a glamorous black sequin gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Alica was truly belle of the ball in this yellow gown at the 2016 Oscars.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The actress looked gorgeous in a flirty red skater dress at a pre-Oscars party.

 Photo: © Getty Images

The Danish Girl star rocks edgy glamour in this black embellished gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Alicia wows in head-to-toe fuchsia and purple shades.

 Photo: © Getty Images

A messy updo is the perfect pairing to Alicia's gorgeous gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Another red carpet, another dazzling sequin dress for Alicia.

 Photo: © Getty Images

She is the epitome of elegance in a white gown at the Golden Globes.

 Photo: © Getty Images

We love this pretty pink ruffled and polka dot midi.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Alica wows in white at the Golden Globes.

 

The actress adds a pop of colour to her look with a blue-green pencil skirt.

 

The actress stands out from the crowd in a bold floral bandeau gown.

 

Giving a masterclass in print clashing and accessorising with a Louis Vuitton handbag.

 

Knee high boots add an on-trend edge to Alicia's look.

 

Sequins and metallic details add impact to Alicia's all-black look.

 

Alicia's look would work as well in the office as the red carpet.

 

The Oscar-winner is not afraid to make a red carpet style statement.

 

Alicia is the epitome of elegance in this gorgeous gown.

 