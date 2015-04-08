Alicia Vikander: Style files by hellofashion.com / 08 April 2015 Alicia dazzles on the red carpet in this Louis Vuitton sequin layered dress at The Light Between Oceans premiere at Venice Film Festival. Read more about: Alicia Vikander Style Files Celebrity Style Looking summery and smiley in a Prabal Gurung dress, Mansur Gavriel heels and Delfina Delettrez jewellery in Venice. Alicia wears a black metallic Calvin Klein dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes for the premiere of Jason Bourne in Beijing. Alicia wears a Gabriela Hurst dress and Rupert Sanderson heels at the Jason Bourne press conference in Beijing. Keeping cool in NYC wearing a Preen by Thornton Bregazzi dress and Manolo Blahnik shoes. Wearing a back-to-front dress by London designer Alex Eagle with her strappy shoe of choice from Manolo Blahnik while in Berlin. Alicia Vikander wowed in a silver sequin Louis Vuitton gown at the Jason Bourne premiere. Photo: © Getty Images Florals and ruffles create an ultra-feminine red carpet look. Photo: © Getty Images Alicia pairs her pretty floral dress with suede court shoes. Photo: © Getty Images Celebrating her Oscars win in a glamorous black sequin gown. Photo: © Getty Images Alica was truly belle of the ball in this yellow gown at the 2016 Oscars. Photo: © Getty Images The actress looked gorgeous in a flirty red skater dress at a pre-Oscars party. Photo: © Getty Images The Danish Girl star rocks edgy glamour in this black embellished gown. Photo: © Getty Images Alicia wows in head-to-toe fuchsia and purple shades. Photo: © Getty Images A messy updo is the perfect pairing to Alicia's gorgeous gown. Photo: © Getty Images Another red carpet, another dazzling sequin dress for Alicia. Photo: © Getty Images She is the epitome of elegance in a white gown at the Golden Globes. Photo: © Getty Images We love this pretty pink ruffled and polka dot midi. Photo: © Getty Images Alica wows in white at the Golden Globes. The actress adds a pop of colour to her look with a blue-green pencil skirt. The actress stands out from the crowd in a bold floral bandeau gown. Giving a masterclass in print clashing and accessorising with a Louis Vuitton handbag. Knee high boots add an on-trend edge to Alicia's look. Sequins and metallic details add impact to Alicia's all-black look. Alicia's look would work as well in the office as the red carpet. The Oscar-winner is not afraid to make a red carpet style statement. Alicia is the epitome of elegance in this gorgeous gown.