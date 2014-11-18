Style Files: Karolina Kurkova

Happy birthday, Karolina Kurkova! As the supermodel turns 32, we take a look at some of her best looks to date...

Rocking a quirky take on the typical black jumpsuit.

 

Showing off her maternity style in an androgynous look.

 

Looking princess-perfect in a pale pink gown.

 

Taking the Met Gala by storm in this red satin kimono-style dress.

 

Dazzling on the red carpet at an Oscars afterparty.

 

Karolina topped best-dressed lists at the Oscars 2015 in this stunning Marchesa number.

 

Showing off her supermodel physique in this pastel blue slip dress from Giorgio Armani.

 

Karolina rocked this floral Valentino number, pairing it with red pumps and matching lips.

 

Turning heads at the British Fashion Awards in this burnt orange creation.

 

Rocking bold prints at an event in Dubai.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Wowing in white on the Fashion Rocks 2014 red carpet.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking elegant at the 2014 amFar inspiration gala.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking an all-white ensemble a Ferragamo dinner in New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Dazzling at an amFar event in France.

 Photo: © Getty Images

At the 2014 Met Gala.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking polka dots heading to an event during London Fashion Week.

 Photo: © Getty Images

At the Angel Ball on Wall Street in New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking stylish at an event in Los Angeles.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Arriving at a catwalk show in Dubai.

 Photo: © Getty Images