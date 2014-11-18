Style Files: Karolina Kurkova by hellofashion.com / 18 November 2014 Happy birthday, Karolina Kurkova! As the supermodel turns 32, we take a look at some of her best looks to date... Rocking a quirky take on the typical black jumpsuit. Read more about: Karolina Kurkova Style Files Celebrity Style Red Carpet Victorias Secret Showing off her maternity style in an androgynous look. Looking princess-perfect in a pale pink gown. Taking the Met Gala by storm in this red satin kimono-style dress. Dazzling on the red carpet at an Oscars afterparty. Karolina topped best-dressed lists at the Oscars 2015 in this stunning Marchesa number. Showing off her supermodel physique in this pastel blue slip dress from Giorgio Armani. Karolina rocked this floral Valentino number, pairing it with red pumps and matching lips. Turning heads at the British Fashion Awards in this burnt orange creation. Rocking bold prints at an event in Dubai. Photo: © Getty Images Wowing in white on the Fashion Rocks 2014 red carpet. Photo: © Getty Images Looking elegant at the 2014 amFar inspiration gala. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking an all-white ensemble a Ferragamo dinner in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Dazzling at an amFar event in France. Photo: © Getty Images At the 2014 Met Gala. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking polka dots heading to an event during London Fashion Week. Photo: © Getty Images At the Angel Ball on Wall Street in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Looking stylish at an event in Los Angeles. Photo: © Getty Images Arriving at a catwalk show in Dubai. Photo: © Getty Images