Style Files: Doutzen Kroes by hellofashion.com / 06 November 2014 As the former Victoria's Secret model turns 31, we take a look at her best ever looks... Showing off her supermodel physique in a slinky white dress. Read more about: Doutzen Kroes Victorias Secret Style Files Red Carpet Putting her toned legs on display in a white minidress. Making monochrome magic in this daring lace-up number. At the WSJ Innovator of the Year awards in New York City. Photo: © Getty Images Showing that her 'off-duty' look is just as cool... Giving a masterclass in colour-blocking with this stunning maxidress. Channelling cool girl chic in an all-black ensemble. A Grecian goddess for the amFar gala. Showing off her famous curves in a Versace dress in Cannes. Ravishing in red. Rocking a more androgynous look. Stealing the show at Cannes Film Festival. Showing us all how a smokey eye is done... Rocking a tiger-print swimsuit for a beach day. At the Victoria's Secret show in 2014. At the Victoria's Secret show in 2014. At the Victoria's Secret show after-party in 2014. At the Victoria's Secret show in 2014. At the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after party. Photo: © Getty Images At an event in New York City. Photo: © Getty Images Attending the CFDA finalists celebration in New York City. Photo: © Getty Images On the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2013. Photo: © Getty Images At the Le Passe premiere during the Cannes Film Festival. Photo: © Getty Images At the 2012 CFDA awards. Photo: © Getty Images At the 2012 Cannes Film Festival. Photo: © Getty Images At the amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS gala in 2012. Photo: © Getty Images Attending a charity gala in 2011. Photo: © Getty Images