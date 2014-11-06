The celebrity children turned models

Lourdes-Leon

Lourdes Leon

Come on, vogue! Madonna's 19-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon made her modeling debut in a campaign for Stella McCartney's new fragrance, Pop.

The University of Michigan student is a dead-ringer for her famous mother sporting thick styled eyebrows in the photos and fashion video. Discussing the budding model on Instagram, Stella wrote, "The way Lola moves and performs… I'm transfixed. All her studies that she's doing right now and everything she's done her whole life is sort of shining in front of me and it is amazing."

 Photo: © Instagram

Lila Grace Moss

It's very much a case of 'like mother, like daughter' for Kate and Lila Grace Moss. Following in Kate's supermodel footsteps, Lila, 13, just landed her first Vogue cover! She and Kate star on the June cover of Vogue Italia, making it very likely Lila will go onto have a career just as successful as her mum's.

 Photo: © Instagram

Dylan-Brosnan

Dylan Brosnan

Pierce Brosnan and Keely Smith's son Dylan is the new face of Burberry. The actor took to his Instagram to show off his son's good looks in his new ad campaign.

 Photo: © Instagram

Gabriel-Kane-Day-Lewis

Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis

Daniel Day-Lewis' son Gabriel-Kane turned heads when he walked in the Chanel show in summer 2015. Gabriel has also been featured in Town and Country magazine and ads for Balmain. 

 Photo: © Instagram

Anwar-Hadid

Anwar Hadid

Anwar Hadid is following in his big sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid's footsteps. The IMG model's proud mom Yolanda Foster shared her son's photo from L'Uomo Vogue's February 2016 issue.

 Photo: © Instagram

Iris-Law

Iris Law

Jude Law and Sadie Frost's daughter landed her first major modeling gig for the British clothing brand Illustrated People in 2015. Sadie shared a photo from her daughter's shoot on her Instagram.

 Photo: © Instagram

Lily-Rose-Depp

Lily-Rose Depp

With her mum, Vanessa Paradis, being the face of Chanel for decades, it's no surprise that Lily-Rose Depp would follow into the modeling world. The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa has already graced the pages of the Australia-based magazine Oyster and attended A-list fashion events.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Maya-Thurman-Hawke

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter Maya Thurman-Hawke worked her Zac Posen dress like a pro at the 2015 CFDA awards twirling on the red carpet at the highly-regarded fashion event. She's been popping up on red carpets with her famous parents and even sat front row with her mom at the Miu Miu resort fashion show in Paris.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Romeo Beckham

Romeo hit headlines in 2014 when he was revealed as the star of Burberry's Christmas campaign.

His proud parents David and Victoria turned out to support Romeo at the launch and the family posed up with Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey.

 

Tali Lennox

Tali, the daughter of Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox and Israeli filmmaker Uri Fruchtmann, has been strutting runways since age 17. Her striking appearance has garnered campaigns for Acne and Topshop and runway stints at Prada and Missoni.

 

Georgia May Jagger

Georgia May is another celebrity offspring to try her hand at modelling. Known for her gap-toothed pout and long blonde locks, Georgia has already fronted campaigns for Rimmel, Miu Miu and Chanel.

 

Rafferty Law

Jude Law's son Rafferty first made headlines when he appeared in a campaign video for fashion brand Tiger of Sweden in 2014.

He went on to make his catwalk debut for DKNY at London: Men's Collections and more recently he graced the cover of Evening Standard magazine.

 

Kaia Gerber

Cindy Crawford's daughter Kaia landed a high profile gig with Donatella Versace in 2012 as the face of the brand's Spring/Summer Young Versace campaign.

And it looks like she is on track to star more campaigns, with her mother Cindy posting several snaps of her model daughter on Instagram.

 

Daisy Lowe

Gavin Rossdale and Pearl Lowe's daughter Daisy has become a well-known name in the fashion industry, fronting a campaign for retail giant H&M and landing a beauty gig for Rodial.

 

Dakota Johnson

She played Anastasia Steele in the Fifty Shades of Grey film, but Melanie Griffith's daughter with Don Johnson got her start as a model long ago, at age 12. Here she plays the free spirit in a Mango campaign.

 

Alexandra Richards

The daughter of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards and Patti Hansen, Alexandra starred in a 2012 campaign for Bottega Veneta jewelry shot by Patrick Demarchelier.

 

Dylan Penn

Dylan, the daughter of Sean Penn and Robin Wright, was signed by Premier Model Management in 2013 and swiftly went on to star in a short film for Stuart Weitzman alongside Poppy Delevingne.

 

Sailor-Brinkley

Jack and Sailor Brinkley Cook

Christie Brinkley's two children sure are blessed with those gorgeous genes. Jack and Sailor have been making quite a name for themselves starring in Instagram posts on their mom's page or in the pages of magazines. Most recently the brother and sister duo modeled menswear for TOWN & COUNTRY Magazine. As for having Christie as a mom, Sailor told the magazine, "It can be hard to be up-and-coming and constantly compared to an icon." 
Well, Christie may just be their biggest cheerleader!

 Photo: Matthew Brookes

 

Trey Smith

Will Smith's eldest child Trey, 23, was recently announced as the new face of Creative Recreation sneakers, alongside P Diddy's stepson Quincy Brown. Actor Will divorced Trey's mother Sheree Zampino in 1995, but earlier this year he said of stepmother Jada Pinkett Smith: "I'm so blessed to have you as my bonus mother in my life."

 Photo: © Instagram