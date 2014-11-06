The celebrity children turned models

Lourdes Leon

Come on, vogue! Madonna's 19-year-old daughter Lourdes Leon made her modeling debut in a campaign for Stella McCartney's new fragrance, Pop.

The University of Michigan student is a dead-ringer for her famous mother sporting thick styled eyebrows in the photos and fashion video. Discussing the budding model on Instagram, Stella wrote, "The way Lola moves and performs… I'm transfixed. All her studies that she's doing right now and everything she's done her whole life is sort of shining in front of me and it is amazing."

Photo: © Instagram