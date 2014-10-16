Style Files: Alessandra Ambrosio

Oozing serious sophistication at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

 Photo: © Getty Images

For mummy duties at Disney's Frozen on Ice, Alessandra still manages to look amazing.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Halloween? She's sill sexy.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Showing us exactly how to do airport chic.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Even off duty she looks trendy yet relaxed.

 Photo: © Getty Images

For Coachella Alessandra channelled her inner cowgirl.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Looking cute in peach co-ords.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Alessandra dared to bare in this revealing black dress.

 Photo: © Getty Images

At an event in Sydney, Australia.

 

At the amfAR charity gala during Milan Fashion Week.

 

Attending an event during Milan Fashion Week.

 

At the Venice Film Festival.

 

Wowing at a charity benefit event.

 

Attending an event in Los Angeles.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Wowing at the CFDA Fashion awards.

 

At the amfAR cinema against AIDS gala event.

 

At the Cannes Film Festival.

 

At an event hosted by Chopard during the Cannes Film Festival.

 