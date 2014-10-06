Rosamund Pike's best ever beauty moments by hellofashion.com / 06 October 2014 A vision in white at the Critics Choice Awards. Photo: © Getty Images Read more about: Style Files Celebrity Style Red Carpet Rosamund Pike Showing off her gothic side in a gorgeous lace black gown. Photo: © Getty Images A scarlet siren at the 2015 Oscars where she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Gone Girl. Photo: © Getty Images Opting for a chic peach ensemble while out and about in New York. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking an all-black lace ensemble at the What We Did On Holiday premiere in London. Photo: © Getty Images In an elegant navy blue outfit at a photocall for Gone Girl in Rome. Photo: © Getty Images Teaming a chic white shift dress with some feminine heels with bow details at the Hector and the Search for Happiness premiere in Toronto. Photo: © Getty Images Elegant in a black cape dress at the London premiere of Hector and the Search for Happiness. Photo: © Getty Images In a pale pink outfit with a black Dior bag and matching black stilettos for the fashion house's haute couture show in Paris. Photo: © Getty Images Teaming a colourful sequinned dress with a black bomber jacket for the ultimate laidback chic look at the opening of Vera Wang's store on Rodeo Drive. Photo: © Getty Images Rocking a classic little black dress at the premiere of Hector and the Search for Happiness in Berlin. Photo: © Getty Images Opting for a black ensemble with lace detailing for the Jameson Empire Film Awards. Photo: © Getty Images At the World's End world premiere in London in a white dress with colourful detail, teamed with some nude peep toe stilettos with neon pink detail. Photo: © Getty Images