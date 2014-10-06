Rosamund Pike's best ever beauty moments

by hellofashion.com /

A vision in white at the Critics Choice Awards.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Read more about:

Showing off her gothic side in a gorgeous lace black gown.

 Photo: © Getty Images

A scarlet siren at the 2015 Oscars where she was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Gone Girl.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Opting for a chic peach ensemble while out and about in New York.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking an all-black lace ensemble at the What We Did On Holiday premiere in London.

 Photo: © Getty Images

In an elegant navy blue outfit at a photocall for Gone Girl in Rome.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Teaming a chic white shift dress with some feminine heels with bow details at the Hector and the Search for Happiness premiere in Toronto.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Elegant in a black cape dress at the London premiere of Hector and the Search for Happiness.

 Photo: © Getty Images

In a pale pink outfit with a black Dior bag and matching black stilettos for the fashion house's haute couture show in Paris.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Teaming a colourful sequinned dress with a black bomber jacket for the ultimate laidback chic look at the opening of Vera Wang's store on Rodeo Drive.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Rocking a classic little black dress at the premiere of Hector and the Search for Happiness in Berlin.

 Photo: © Getty Images

Opting for a black ensemble with lace detailing for the Jameson Empire Film Awards.

 Photo: © Getty Images

At the World's End world premiere in London in a white dress with colourful detail, teamed with some nude peep toe stilettos with neon pink detail.

 Photo: © Getty Images